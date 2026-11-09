Ireland's immigration authority outlined a clear process for foreigners who wish to challenge a rejected visa application

Applicants are required to submit a formal letter of appeal that references the specific reasons listed in their refusal letter

A major change took effect from June 2026, significantly limiting who can still appeal a short-stay visa refusal in Ireland

Ireland's immigration authority has set out the steps that foreign nationals must follow if they wish to challenge a decision to refuse their visa application.

The guidelines cover both personal appeals and those made on behalf of others.

Ireland lists steps eligible foreigners must follow to appeal visa refusal. Photo: Getty

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How to appeal your Ireland visa refusal

The process begins with a typed or handwritten letter of appeal, which must clearly state the applicant's intention to challenge the decision. The letter must include the applicant's full name, postal address, personal email address, and visa application transaction number.

Crucially, the letter must address the specific reasons provided in the refusal letter and may also introduce any new information the applicant considers relevant. The letter must be signed and dated before submission.

Alongside the appeal letter, applicants may attach any supporting documents they believe will strengthen their case, provided those documents comply with Ireland's rules for visa appeal submissions. On the question of passports, applicants should check their refusal letter directly — the original passport should only be included if the letter explicitly requires it.

Ireland visa refusal: Appealing on someone's behalf

Where a person wishes to appeal on behalf of another individual, including an adult family member, an additional letter of authorisation from the original visa applicant is required.

This letter must confirm that the applicant is authorising the third party to handle all correspondence and matters related to the appeal. It must carry the applicant's full name, postal address, and transaction number, as well as the full name, postal address, and date of birth of the person acting on their behalf. The authorised person must be at least 18 years old.

Parents appealing on behalf of children under 18 do not need a letter of authorisation. Where a single person is appealing for two or more applicants, a separate letter of appeal and, where applicable, a separate letter of authorisation must be submitted for each individual.

Short-stay visa appeal rules changes

A significant policy shift came into effect on 1 June 2026. From that date, applicants who were refused a short-stay visa can no longer appeal that decision under the standard process.

The right to appeal a short-stay visa refusal is now reserved for applicants whose cases fall under the EU Free Movement Directive (2004/38/EC). The eligible categories under this exception include family members of EU, EEA, or Swiss citizens applying as a de facto partner, as a spouse, or under the broader "other" family member category.

Applicants outside these categories who receive a short-stay visa refusal will need to explore alternative options rather than pursuing a formal appeal.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng