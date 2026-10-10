Australia's Defence Force opened a pathway for foreign nationals from five specific countries to join its military ranks under strict conditions

Non-citizen applicants must have lived in Australia for at least one year and must not have served in a foreign military within two years of applying

Overseas soldiers with active military experience can also apply through a dedicated Lateral Entry programme that comes with its own set of requirements

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) has outlined the requirements that foreign nationals and overseas-based soldiers must meet if they wish to join its military, including a dedicated entry route designed specifically for those with existing military backgrounds.

Australian citizens applying to join the ADF must verify their nationality through one of several accepted documents. These include a current or recently expired Australian passport issued on or after 1 January 2000, an Australian birth certificate, or an Australian Citizenship Certificate.

Australia lists conditions for foreign soldiers to join its military from abroad. Photo: Getty

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How abroad soldiers can apply for Australian military

For individuals currently serving in a foreign military or who left military service within the past three years, Australia offers an Overseas Lateral Entry (OLE) programme. This pathway is designed to allow experienced foreign soldiers to begin a new career in the ADF while also starting a new life in Australia.

To qualify through the OLE route,

1. Applicants must have at least three years of military experience

2. They must hold qualifications and skills that can be directly recognised and transferred to the ADF

3. They must meet the force's minimum academic and military education standards.

4. Applicants must also be under 55 years of age at the time of visa nomination.

5. They must demonstrate competent English ability as defined by the Department of Home Affairs.

In exceptional cases where a position cannot be filled by an Australian citizen, the ADF may waive the citizenship requirement. Under this provision, permanent residents who have already applied for citizenship, or those who are not yet eligible to apply but commit to doing so within 90 days of commencing service, may still be considered.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng