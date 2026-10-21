Australia has announced that Papua New Guinea is the only country whose citizens will be eligible to apply to join the Australian Defence Force

The decision follows the signing of the Papua New Guinea-Australia Mutual Defence Treaty, known as the Pukpuk Treaty

Successful Papua New Guinean recruits will be required to apply for Australian citizenship once they become eligible

Australia has named Papua New Guinea as the sole country whose citizens will be eligible to enlist in the Australian Defence Force (ADF), with applications opening on 16 November 2026.

The announcement, made on 20 October 2026, follows the landmark Pukpuk Treaty — a mutual defence agreement signed between the two nations on 6 October 2025. The programme will begin on a small scale to allow the right processes and structures to be established before any broader expansion takes place.

Australia mentions the country whose citizens can join its military. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What Papua New Guinean applicants must meet

All candidates will be assessed against standard ADF entry requirements, including aptitude, education, physical fitness, and health. Because Australian citizenship is a mandatory condition for continued service in the ADF, Papua New Guinean recruits who successfully complete the process will need to apply for citizenship once they become eligible.

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles described the development as a watershed moment for both nations.

He said:

"Not only is this a huge moment for the Australian Defence Force, but also for the history of Papua New Guinea, and our bilateral relationship."

Marles pointed to the participation of two Papua New Guinea Defence Force aircraft and more than 20 personnel in this year's Exercise Pitch Black as evidence of growing military cooperation between the two countries.

"I look forward to welcoming eligible Papua New Guineans into our defence force, and seeing them serve shoulder-to-shoulder with our people," he added.

Papua New Guinea's encourages citizens to apply

Papua New Guinea's Minister for Defence, Elias Kapavore, called the occasion a defining chapter in the shared history of the two nations, citing bonds forged during the Second World War as part of the foundation underpinning the alliance.

"Papua New Guinea and Australia share many things in common; our democratic values, love of rugby league and our respect for the armed forces," Kapavore said.

He urged eligible Papua New Guineans to seriously consider applying, describing them as potential "face and pride of our Alliance."

The Australian government framed the initiative as a practical expression of the two countries' commitment to a stable, interoperable partnership and a peaceful Indo-Pacific region where sovereignty is respected.

Read the full announcement on the Australian Minister for Defence's official website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Australia announced seven priority occupations for permanent skilled visa processing in 2026.

New Zealand: Requirements to join military

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand announced its military recruitment rules for citizens of the UK, Australia, the US and Canada, including the residency and visa requirements applicants must meet.

But a pause in recruiting candidates who need a Skilled Migrant Category visa has been in place since October 2023, leaving some overseas applicants unable to proceed. Find out who can still apply and what the New Zealand Defence Force says about the pause.

Source: Legit.ng