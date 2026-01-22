Many Nigerians have expressed concern for a Nigerian lady after she announced on TikTok that she has applied for a Belarus visa

Some people wondered why she would apply to migrate to such a country, while others discouraged her from following through with her application

Belarus is an Eastern European country known for its forests and Soviet history, as well as its close ties to Russia, which is currently warring with Ukraine

A Nigerian lady, with the handle @haddyharris995, generated a buzz on TikTok after announcing that she had applied for a Belarus visa.

She shared two pictures, showing which one will be on her profile should her visa application be approved or denied.

A lady says she applied for a visa to Belarus; however, many discouraged her from moving to the country. Photo Credit: @haddyharris995

"I applied for Belarus visa," she wrote on TikTok and expressed gratitude for her journey so far.

At the time of this report, her post had garnered over 62k views on the social media platform and more than 200 comments.

Many people urged @haddyharris995 to reconsider her decision and not migrate to Belarus, which they argued was not an ideal country to move to.

See her TikTok post below:

Lady's visa application to Belarus criticised online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's announcement below:

Czar said:

"U are too beautiful to type heart breaking💔 comment.. pls 🙏 don't go there. still add some money and travel to Europe, Germany, Spain, England🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 . for ur peace of mind."

zubbyblissexoticcars said:

"Instead make I go Belarus, make I go Kano."

Dan Nz said:

"@Dan Nz:My Dear Am Working in Belarus Dont Listen To Those discouraging u just come here people are fairly kind here and there are jobs just that at first salaries are usually little but when u learn the language u will be able to get a very good job working visa to Belarus is the best way to settle in just come and try to get someone contact already here u will always find ur way besides Belarus is safe."

Nnaemeka Okoro ♐️ said:

"Dear stranger, don't go, I beg you."

Light said:

"My friend cancelled her visa, after her friend told her that she wants to come back that she's tired there no work to eat na war, please make sure u have someone in Nigeria that will support u, even if na garri he or she go package it and waybill it to u. Congratulations tho. "

Lala🏁🏁 said:

"Belarus 🇧🇾 ke better stay in Nigeria 🇳🇬 than going to Belarus."

Ants👀 said:

"Please for your own safety.... Don't go there."

November 30th said:

"Please dear, don't listen to anyone. Congratulations on ur move, where others go and didn't make it u will go there and make it."

