Australia Lists 37 Titles Parents Cannot Give Their Newborn Children as Names
- Australia has published an official list of titles that parents are legally barred from giving their newborn children as names
- The banned names in Australia span religious titles, royal designations, government positions, and professional qualifications
- Titles such as God, Satan, Pope, President, King, Queen, Doctor, and Professor all feature on Australia's restricted names list
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Australia has drawn a firm line around what parents can call their children, publishing an official list of 37 titles that are off-limits as given names for newborns.
The restrictions cover a wide range of categories, from religious figures and royal titles to government offices and professional qualifications. The rationale behind the bans is broadly consistent: names that could confer a false sense of authority, official rank, or religious significance are considered inappropriate for use as personal names.
Australia's banned religious and royal titles
Several of the prohibited names carry strong religious connotations. Parents cannot name their child any of the following:
1. God
2. Goddess
3. Saint
4. Imam
5. Dalai Lama
6. Pope
7. Guru
8. Jesus Christ
9. Father
10. Sister
11. Satan
12. Caliph
13. Elder
Royal and aristocratic titles are equally restricted, with the following names ruled out:
14. Queen
15. King
16. Sultan
17. Maharaja
18. Emperor
19. Empress
Australia's banned government and professional titles
Australia's list also blocks names associated with positions of governmental authority or formal professional standing.
The full list of restricted titles in this category includes:
20. Judge
21. Commander
22. Commissioner
23. Sheriff
24. Colonel
25. Inspector
26. Chief
27. Premier
28. President
29. Prime Minister
30. Senator
31. Chairman
32. Chancellor
33. Professor
34. Doctor
35. Advocate
36. Engineer
37. Director
Taken together, the 37 banned titles reflect a consistent standard: names that could mislead others about a person's rank, faith, or qualifications are not permitted under Australian naming law.
Australia lists 3 citizenship residence rule exemptions
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia had identified three categories of permanent residents who are exempt from the standard four-year residence requirement when applying for citizenship.
They include applicants below the age of 16, people born to former Australian citizens who lost their citizenship before April 4, 2002, and certain people born in Papua before September 16, 1975.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng