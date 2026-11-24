Australia has published an official list of titles that parents are legally barred from giving their newborn children as names

The banned names in Australia span religious titles, royal designations, government positions, and professional qualifications

Titles such as God, Satan, Pope, President, King, Queen, Doctor, and Professor all feature on Australia's restricted names list

Australia has drawn a firm line around what parents can call their children, publishing an official list of 37 titles that are off-limits as given names for newborns.

The restrictions cover a wide range of categories, from religious figures and royal titles to government offices and professional qualifications. The rationale behind the bans is broadly consistent: names that could confer a false sense of authority, official rank, or religious significance are considered inappropriate for use as personal names.

Australia lists 37 titles banned as baby names. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN/Olga Yastremska

Source: Getty Images

Australia's banned religious and royal titles

Several of the prohibited names carry strong religious connotations. Parents cannot name their child any of the following:

1. God

2. Goddess

3. Saint

4. Imam

5. Dalai Lama

6. Pope

7. Guru

8. Jesus Christ

9. Father

10. Sister

11. Satan

12. Caliph

13. Elder

Royal and aristocratic titles are equally restricted, with the following names ruled out:

14. Queen

15. King

16. Sultan

17. Maharaja

18. Emperor

19. Empress

Australia's banned government and professional titles

Australia's list also blocks names associated with positions of governmental authority or formal professional standing.

The full list of restricted titles in this category includes:

20. Judge

21. Commander

22. Commissioner

23. Sheriff

24. Colonel

25. Inspector

26. Chief

27. Premier

28. President

29. Prime Minister

30. Senator

31. Chairman

32. Chancellor

33. Professor

34. Doctor

35. Advocate

36. Engineer

37. Director

Taken together, the 37 banned titles reflect a consistent standard: names that could mislead others about a person's rank, faith, or qualifications are not permitted under Australian naming law.

Australia lists 3 citizenship residence rule exemptions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia had identified three categories of permanent residents who are exempt from the standard four-year residence requirement when applying for citizenship.

They include applicants below the age of 16, people born to former Australian citizens who lost their citizenship before April 4, 2002, and certain people born in Papua before September 16, 1975.

Source: Legit.ng