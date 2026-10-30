The UAE has announced that foreign nationals residing in GCC member states are eligible to apply for a UAE entry visa

The visa is also open to family members and domestic workers living with the primary GCC resident

Eligibility depends on the applicant's profession and the validity of their residence permit in the GCC country

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed that residents of five Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states can apply for a UAE entry visa, with eligibility linked directly to the applicant's profession and current residence status.

According to the UAE's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFAD), the visa category covers foreign nationals who are legally residing in any GCC member state, along with their family members and domestic workers who share the same household.

The UAE mentions the nationalities who can apply for entry visas based on their occupations. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

UAE: 5 GCC countries covered

The visa applies to residents of the following five nations:

1. Saudi Arabia (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia)

2. Qatar (State of Qatar)

3. Kuwait (State of Kuwait)

4. Bahrain (Kingdom of Bahrain)

5. Oman (Sultanate of Oman)

UAE: What applicants need to apply

To qualify, foreign applicants must meet a set of document requirements. A recent colour photograph with a white background is mandatory, along with a certified copy of the applicant's passport or travel document, including its outer cover. The passport must be valid for at least six months at the time of application.

Crucially, applicants must also submit a copy of their GCC residence permit or an electronic extract that clearly shows their profession and the current validity of their permit. This document is central to the application, as the visa is granted on the basis of the applicant's occupational status within the GCC.

The inclusion of domestic workers and family members in this visa category broadens its reach considerably, allowing entire households to travel to the UAE provided the primary resident meets the eligibility criteria.

See the full visa requirements on the GDRFAD official portal.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Qatar released a list of two African countries whose citizens qualify for its 90-day visa on arrival.

Oman: Countries whose countries can enter visa-free

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Oman announced the list of 24 countries whose citizens can enter the Gulf nation without a separate visa if they hold a valid visa from the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan or a Schengen country.

Three African countries are among those eligible, offering their citizens another route into the Middle East. Find out which countries made the list and what travellers need before making the journey.

Source: Legit.ng