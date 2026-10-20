Saudi Arabia's regulations set clear conditions under which non-Saudi workers can apply for public sector jobs under government contracts

The rules exclude military roles, including the Armed Forces, National Guard, and Border Guard, from being open to foreign workers

Non-Saudi contractors in eligible roles are entitled to housing allowances, air tickets, and transportation support under the regulations

Saudi Arabia has outlined the categories of public sector positions that foreign nationals can and cannot take up in the country, under its Regulations for Non-Saudis Employment in Public Positions.

The rules make clear that not every government job is open to non-Saudi workers. Military roles are completely off limits to foreign nationals. This covers positions in the Armed Forces, Public Security, National Guard, and Border Guard. Any job that falls under a separate Labour Law issued by Royal Decree (M/21), dated 06/09/1389 AH, is also excluded from the foreign employment framework.

List of jobs available for foreigners in Saudi Arabia in 2026 Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Jobs foreigners can apply for in Saudi Arabia

Outside of the military and those covered by the separate labour law, non-Saudi workers can be hired into a wide range of public sector roles, including health, engineering, education, administration, and technical or vocational positions. Contracts for these roles must run for at least one year and are issued by ministries, government authorities, independent administrations, public institutions, and other state bodies.

Short-term arrangements lasting less than a year, such as those for consultants, specialists, and experts, are handled separately and are not governed by the same regulations.

Before any non-Saudi is brought in, the Ministry of Civil Service must first confirm that no qualified Saudi national is available to fill the role. A formal job announcement is typically required as part of this process, though the Ministry can skip it in cases where such a step would clearly serve no purpose.

Saudi Arabia: Conditions foreigners must meet

To qualify for a public sector contract in Saudi Arabia, a foreign applicant must be between 21 and 63 years old, medically fit, and of good moral standing. They must hold the required qualifications for the role, must not have been convicted of any offence involving dishonesty, and must not already be under contract with another ministry unless that ministry has confirmed it will not be renewing their engagement.

Contracts run for one, two, or three years and can be renewed, provided the Ministry of Civil Service confirms no Saudi replacement is available.

Benefits available to foreign workers in Saudi Arabia

Non-Saudi workers hired under these rules are entitled to a housing allowance equal to three months' salary, with a minimum of SAR 8,000, paid once a year in advance. They also receive a furnishing allowance of 50% of their monthly salary at the start of the contract and a monthly transportation allowance of between SAR 300 and SAR 400, depending on their earnings.

Air tickets for travel from the worker's home country to Saudi Arabia, and back at the end of the contract, are provided by the employing ministry. Return tickets to the worker's home country are also covered once a year during annual leave.

Benefits of working in Saudi Arabia Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

4 requirements for working in Saudi military

Legit.ng earlier reported that foreign nationals can work as private military or defence contractors in Saudi Arabia. Getting there requires meeting a specific set of conditions, targeting the right employers, and following a legal deployment process regulated by both international firms and the Saudi government.

Source: Legit.ng