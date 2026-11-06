Kuwait announced longer residence permits for several categories of residents, including children of Kuwaiti nationals and real estate owners

The new policy sets different permit durations depending on the applicant's category, with investors receiving the longest validity period

Kuwait's move signals a broader shift in how the Gulf state manages long-term residency for foreign nationals and property holders

Kuwait has introduced extended residence permits for a range of categories, granting certain groups the right to remain in the country for significantly longer periods than before.

Under the updated rules, children of Kuwaiti nationals and real estate owners are now eligible for residence permits of up to 10 years.

Kuwait expands long-term residency permits, granting up to 10 years for children of citizens and property owners, and 15 years for investors. Credit: AFP/Getty

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Investors, however, receive the most generous terms, with permits valid for as long as 15 years.

Who qualifies for extended permits

The policy covers three distinct groups. Children of Kuwaitis fall under the 10-year category, as do individuals who own real estate in the country.

Investors qualify for the longest duration, at 15 years, reflecting Kuwait's interest in attracting and retaining capital within its borders.

The move is notable for Kuwait, a Gulf state that has historically maintained strict controls over residency and citizenship, particularly for non-nationals who make up a large share of its population.

What the change means for residents

For families with ties to Kuwaiti nationals, the extended permits reduce the administrative burden of frequent renewals and offer greater stability over the medium to long term.

Real estate owners similarly benefit from longer legal certainty around their right to reside in the country.

For investors, the 15-year permit is a substantial commitment from the Kuwaiti government, one that could influence decisions around where to base business operations across the Gulf region.

The extended duration removes a key source of uncertainty that has traditionally affected long-term planning for foreign investors in the country.

Entitled weekly rest day in Kuwait

Legit.ng earlier reported that workers in Kuwait have a legally protected right to a paid weekly rest day of no fewer than 24 consecutive hours following every six consecutive days of work, under Article 67 of the country's Labour Law.

Source: Legit.ng