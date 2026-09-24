Bahrain's government opened applications for its Golden Residency Visa to four categories of foreigners, each with distinct eligibility conditions

Retirees, property owners, talented individuals, and long-term employees can all apply, but must meet specific salary, asset, or recognition thresholds

The application carries a non-refundable fee of BD 5 per person, with a renewal charge of BD 300 every 10 years

Bahrain has set out the conditions under which foreigners can obtain a Golden Residency Visa, targeting four groups: retirees, property owners, talented individuals, and long-term residents employed in the country.

Applications are submitted through the government's eService website, and each category carries its own eligibility requirements and document checklist.

Bahrain Golden Residency Visa 2026 opens eligibility to retirees, property owners, talented individuals, and long-term residents meeting the required criteria. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for the Golden Residency

According to Bahrain, retirees outside Bahrain who draw a basic salary of at least BD 4,000 per month — whether from Bahrain or any other country — are eligible to apply. Foreigners who own property in Bahrain valued at no less than BD 130,000 at the time of purchase also qualify.

Talented individuals nominated by a government agency in recognised fields can apply as well. The government lists academics, athletes, entrepreneurs, inventors, award-winning artists, and authors among those considered.

Entrepreneurs must provide approval from an accredited business incubator in Bahrain, while academics need either a PhD certificate or a higher education degree in a priority specialisation as defined by the Higher Education Council.

For foreigners already living and working in Bahrain, two routes exist. An employee who has worked in the country for at least five years with an average monthly salary of no less than BD 2,000 over that period qualifies.

Separately, a retiree who served in Bahrain's government or private sector for 15 or more years, with an average pension exceeding BD 2,000 during the final five years of residence, also meets the standard. Valid health insurance is a general requirement for all applicants at the time residency is issued.

Documents and fees required

All applicants must submit a passport valid for more than six months and a six-month bank statement. Additional documents vary by category. Property owners must include a title deed confirming ownership of assets worth at least BD 130,000.

Retirees must show proof of their pension or salary at or above the minimum threshold. Talented applicants must provide certificates relevant to their field, such as patent documents for inventors or proof of academic qualifications.

The application fee is BD 5 per person and is non-refundable. If approved, the Golden Residency is classed as permanent residency, though it carries an administrative renewal fee of BD 300 every 10 years.

Bahrain Golden Visa applicants must meet income, property ownership, talent, or long-term employment requirements to secure residency. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

African countries eligible for online visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bahrain has published a list of African countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for an online visa, making it easier for qualified travellers to seek entry into the Gulf nation without visiting a diplomatic mission before submitting their applications.

Source: Legit.ng