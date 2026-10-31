The Abu Dhabi Golden Visa programme has published its eligibility criteria for skilled professionals seeking long-term UAE residency

Applicants must hold at least a bachelor's degree and earn a minimum monthly salary of AED 30,000 to qualify

Only workers in Level 1 and Level 2 occupational roles under MOHRE's classification scheme are eligible to apply

The UAE has outlined the specific occupations and conditions that make a professional eligible for Abu Dhabi's coveted 10-year Golden Visa, giving skilled workers a clearer picture of where they stand.

According to the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, the visa targets professionals who are currently employed in the UAE and hold roles that fall under two specific occupational levels defined by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).

The UAE mentions the jobs that can qualify for 10-year Golden Visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who qualifies for Abu Dhabi Golden visa

To be considered, an applicant must be employed in the UAE in a position classified under either Level 1 or Level 2 of MOHRE's occupational framework.

Level 1 covers managers and business executives, while Level 2 is considerably broader and includes professionals working across the following fields:

1. Sciences

2. Engineering

3. Health

4. Education

5. Business and Management

6. Information Technology

7. Law

8. Sociology

9. Culture

Beyond occupational classification, applicants must hold a minimum educational qualification of a bachelor's degree or its recognised equivalent. A monthly salary of at least AED 30,000 (N10,969,895) is also required.

For professionals in regulated fields, an additional condition applies: Those working as physicians, pharmacists, teachers, or in any other licensed practice must hold a valid Practicing Licence issued in the UAE.

A long-term residency option for high-skilled workers

The Golden Visa is a long-term residency scheme that the UAE introduced to attract and retain top talent across key sectors. The 10-year visa provides holders with the stability of extended residency without the need for an employer-sponsored permit, making it a significant benefit for qualified professionals building careers in the country.

For Africans working in the UAE, particularly Nigerians, Ghanaians, Kenyans, and South Africans in professional roles, the criteria offer a concrete checklist to assess eligibility. Professionals in healthcare, engineering, education, and technology who meet the salary and qualification thresholds may find themselves well-positioned to apply.

See the full eligibility criteria on the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa official page.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UAE announced the residency duration of foreigners whose occupations qualify them for a Golden Visa.

Abu Dhabi: Salary for 10-year Golden visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abu Dhabi announced the requirements foreign professionals must meet to qualify for its 10-year Golden Visa, including the salary, education and job criteria.

The scheme offers successful applicants long-term residency, with no age or nationality restrictions. Find out who can apply and what licence some professionals must hold.

Source: Legit.ng