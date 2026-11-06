Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the expansion of its tourist visa eligibility on Thursday, November 5, 2026

Citizens of the four newly added countries can now apply for eVisas to visit the Kingdom for multiple purposes

The eVisa allows holders to attend events, perform Umrah, visit exhibitions and conferences, and see relatives in the country

Saudi Arabia has opened its doors to citizens of four new countries, making them eligible for an electronic visa (eVisa) to enter the Kingdom, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

The four countries now added to Saudi Arabia's eVisa eligibility list are:

Saudi Arabia names four new countries whose nationals can apply for an eVisa. Photo credit: Money Sharma, Wong Yu Liang

Source: Getty Images

1. Mexico.

2. North Macedonia.

3. Bosnia and Herzegovina.

4. Serbia.

Saudi Arabia: What the Saudi eVisa covers

Citizens of the four newly included countries can apply for eVisas that permit travel to Saudi Arabia for a range of purposes.

These include attending events, performing Umrah, participating in exhibitions and conferences, and visiting relatives and friends.

According to the Saudi Gazette, eligible nationals from the four countries may also apply for visas on arrival and transit or stopover visas, each governed by its own set of conditions and requirements.

Saudi Arabia eVisa: Conditions apply

The ministry noted that all visits to the Kingdom remain subject to Saudi Arabia's applicable regulations and instructions.

Travellers from the newly added countries are advised to review the specific eligibility criteria for each visa type before making travel arrangements.

The expansion signals Saudi Arabia's continued effort to broaden international tourism access as part of its Vision 2030 initiative, which targets significant growth in the tourism sector.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia named four countries whose citizens are now eligible for a visa on arrival.

Saudi Arabia adds 4 new countries to tourist visa programme

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia added four new countries to its tourist visa programme.

The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the four nationalities have been added to its approved list of countries whose citizens can obtain tourist visas for a range of purposes.

The ministry noted that all visits remain subject to Saudi Arabia's applicable regulations and instructions.

Source: Legit.ng