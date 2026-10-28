Qatar has announced a free instant tourist visa valid for up to 30 days for nationals of three specific countries

Pakistani, Indian and Thai passport holders are the only nationalities eligible for the visa offer

Travellers must meet a set of conditions, including confirmed hotel bookings exclusively through the Discover Qatar website

Qatar has announced a free instant tourist visa for nationals of three countries, granting eligible travellers stays of up to 30 days at no cost.

According to an official notice published by Qatar's Ministry of Interior, the duration of the visa is capped at 30 days or aligned with the traveller's hotel booking, whichever is shorter.

Qatar mentions 3 nationalities that are qualified for a 30-day free instant tourist visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Countries eligible for Qatar's free tourist visa

The three nationalities named in the notice are:

1. Pakistan

2. India

3. Thailand

Nationals from these countries can obtain the visa instantly upon arrival or through the relevant process, without paying any fee.

Qatar: Conditions attached to the visa

The announcement comes with a specific set of requirements that applicants must satisfy before travelling. First, travellers must hold a passport that remains valid for a minimum of three months from the date of travel. A confirmed return ticket is also mandatory.

One of the more notable conditions concerns hotel accommodation. Bookings must be made exclusively through the official Discover Qatar website; reservations placed through any other platform, including third-party travel sites, will not be accepted for the purposes of this visa.

Additionally, travellers are required to carry health insurance from one of the insurance companies approved by Qatar's authorities.

The conditions apply collectively, meaning all four requirements must be met for the visa to be granted.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Qatar released a list of two African countries whose citizens qualify for its 90-day visa on arrival.

Azerbaijan visa-free: Countries eligible

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Azerbaijan mentioned its visa-free entry arrangement for citizens of nine countries, allowing up to three visits a year and stays of up to 30 days.

The offer is unilateral, so Azerbaijan does not require the listed countries to provide the same benefit in return. Nigerian and other African passport holders are not included and still need to apply for a visa through the usual channels.

Source: Legit.ng