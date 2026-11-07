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UK Names Foreigners Eligible for Permanent Residence in 3 Years under New Settlement Rules
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UK Names Foreigners Eligible for Permanent Residence in 3 Years under New Settlement Rules

by  Victor Duru
3 min read
  • UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced a new earned settlement model that replaces the near-automatic five-year route to permanent residence
  • All migrants seeking settlement must now meet 4 strict conditions, including a spotless criminal record and high-level English proficiency
  • The highest earners are among those who could qualify for settled status in as little as 3 years under the new framework

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The UK government has scrapped the near-automatic five-year pathway to settled status for migrants, replacing it with a contribution-based model that ties permanent residence to earnings, character, and civic record.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced the changes before Parliament on November 2, 2026, describing settled status as one of the most significant privileges the country can extend to a migrant, given that it grants unlimited access to the labour market, the NHS, and the welfare system.

New UK settlement rules: Foreigners eligible for permanent residence in 3 years named
UK reveals who can get permanent residence after three years under new rules. Photo credit: John Lamb, WPA Pool
Source: Getty Images

Who can settle in the UK in 3 years?

Under the new earned settlement model, the highest earners will be eligible to apply for permanent residence after just three years, rather than the standard five.

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The government has not published a specific salary threshold in this announcement, but the policy is designed so that those making the greatest economic contribution move through the queue fastest.

Before any migrant can apply for settlement, regardless of when they arrived or how much they earn, they must satisfy four conditions with no exceptions:

1. A clean criminal record, which is a stricter bar than the current threshold of a 12-month suspended sentence.

2. English language ability equivalent to A-Level English as a foreign language

3. No outstanding debt owed to the taxpayer.

4. A consistent record of National Insurance contributions.

UK settlement: What the Home Secretary said

Mahmood said the previous system had been handing out settled status with little scrutiny, and that the reforms were designed to make the process fair both to migrants who follow the rules and to British citizens already living in the country.

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"Settled status is one of the most valuable rights this country can offer. Until now it has been given almost automatically," she said.
"From today, it must be earned. Those who contribute most will settle fastest. Those who don't play by the rules will be refused or wait much longer."

She added that the policy "creates a migration system that is fair: fair to those who come here and play their part, and fair to British citizens already here, who must not be asked to bear a greater burden."

The changes apply to anyone seeking settlement, including those who arrived in the UK before the new rules took effect.

UK announces major immigration changes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had introduced new immigration changes, including new waiting times for foreign nationals

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced the changes on Monday, November 2, 2026, under a new framework called Earned Settlement, which ties permanent residency to migrants' earnings, occupation, immigration history and compliance with visa conditions.

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Under the revised rules, migrants earning below £50,000 a year will generally need to complete 10 years of continuous residence before applying for permanent residency.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

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