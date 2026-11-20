Seven young Nigerians will receive N390,000 each under the Solar Power Nigeria National Youth Competition 2026

The competition is open to Nigerians aged 18 to 35 with ideas covering solar energy advocacy and practical community-based solutions

Successful applicants will also receive mentorship and fellowship opportunities, while two outstanding participants can nominate public schools or health facilities for solar installations

Young Nigerians with ideas for improving electricity access in their communities can apply for grants of N390,000 each under the 2026 Solar Power Nigeria National Youth Competition.

The competition is seeking innovative projects that promote renewable energy adoption and demonstrate how solar power can address electricity challenges in communities across Nigeria.

Young Nigerians aged 18 to 35 can apply for N390,000 grants to develop innovative solutions. Photo: nattrass

Source: Getty Images

Seven applicants will be selected as fellows and receive funding to implement their proposed projects over three months.

The initiative is organised by the Solar Power Nigeria Coalition, led by the Global Initiative for Food Security and Ecosystem Preservation (GIFSEP), in partnership with the Network of Youth for Sustainable Initiative (NGYouthSDGs).

Who is eligible for the N390,000 grant?

The competition is open to Nigerians who meet the following requirements:

Be between 18 and 35 years old.

Be a Nigerian citizen residing in any state of the country.

Have an innovative idea that addresses electricity access challenges in their community.

Be willing to implement a three-month advocacy campaign or community-based project.

Applicants do not need an engineering or energy-related qualification to participate.

Two categories of projects applicants can submit

Interested candidates can submit proposals under either of two categories.

Advocacy campaign: Applicants can develop campaigns to engage policymakers, communities and the public on the need to improve electricity access and encourage the adoption of clean energy. Practical community solutions: This category targets ideas showing how solar energy can improve education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and economic activities in local communities.

Benefits for the seven successful applicants

Each of the seven selected fellows will receive N390,000 to execute their proposed projects over three months.

Other benefits include:

Expert mentorship and technical guidance.

Access to clean energy partners and industry stakeholders.

Media exposure and public visibility.

Opportunities to engage with policymakers.

Participation in the Solar Power Nigeria Fellowship.

Beyond the cash grants, two outstanding fellows will be allowed to nominate a public primary school or public health facility in their communities to receive a complete solar photovoltaic (PV) system.

How will the winners be selected?

A five-member Competition Review Panel will assess the applications and identify candidates for the next stage.

Shortlisted applicants will be invited to pitch their proposed projects before seven successful fellows are selected.

The organisers expect to announce the selected fellows in late December 2026, MSME reports.

7 Nigerian youths will receive N390,000 each, alongside mentorship and fellowship opportunities Photo: afterday

Source: Getty Images

How to apply for the N390,000 grant

Interested and qualified Nigerians can apply by following these steps:

Visit the Solar Power Nigeria application portal. Read the eligibility requirements and competition guidelines. Develop a practical project idea or advocacy campaign addressing electricity access challenges. Complete the application form with the required personal and project information. Submit the application before the deadline.

Application deadline: November 24, 2026.

Applicants can also submit their entries through the alternative application link.

Portal opens for Nigerian youths to apply for N250m scholarship

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tunde Onakoya, founder of Chess in Slums Africa, has partnered with Jobs59 and AltSchool Africa to introduce a N250 million scholarship programme aimed at helping corps members and recent graduates develop digital skills that improve their employment prospects.

Under the initiative, each successful applicant will receive N160,000 in funding, comprising N10,000 for the admission application fee and N150,000 toward tuition.

The scholarship can be used to study any eligible diploma programme offered by AltSchool Africa.

Source: Legit.ng