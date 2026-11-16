The UK government requires each referee to have known the citizenship applicant for a minimum of three years before supporting their application

Referees face several restrictions, including not being related to the applicant or working for the Home Office, and must have no criminal record involving potential imprisonment within the last decade

Applicants living outside the UK have a special alternative arrangement for finding qualified referees to support their citizenship bid

The United Kingdom has outlined strict requirements for the referees who must support foreign nationals applying for British citizenship, including a minimum period during which they must have known the applicant.

Each referee is required to have known the applicant for no fewer than three years. Beyond that threshold, several other conditions must also be satisfied before their support can be accepted as part of a citizenship application.

UK explains special referee arrangement for foreigners applying for British citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Wiktor Szymanowicz/Matt Cardy

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies as referee for UK citizenship

Referees must not be related to the applicant or to one another. They are also disqualified if they serve as the applicant's solicitor or immigration agent, or if they are employed by the Home Office. Anyone who has been convicted of an offence that could have resulted in a custodial sentence at any point in the past ten years will not be eligible to act as a referee.

Where the application concerns a child, at least one of the two referees must be a professional who has worked directly with that child. Acceptable professionals include teachers, health visitors, social workers, and ministers of religion.

Special arrangements for applicants outside the UK

Applicants who are residing outside the United Kingdom face a particular challenge in meeting these requirements, so an alternative provision exists for them. If such an applicant cannot identify a suitably qualified British citizen to serve as referee, the UK government may accept a Commonwealth citizen or a citizen of the country where the applicant currently lives.

For this alternative to be valid, the proposed referee must hold professional standing in their country of residence, must have known the applicant for at least three years, and must have their signature verified and approved by the British Consul.

UK sets minimum age for citizenship applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had outlined the minimum age and mental capacity requirements for foreigners seeking British citizenship.

The guidance states that applicants must be at least 18 years old to apply for naturalisation, while children below that age must use a separate registration process.

Source: Legit.ng