Ukraine topped Iceland's asylum application figures for previous year released in 2026, with Nigerians also among the nationalities that filed for protection

Palestine and Venezuela followed Ukraine in second and third place, with hundreds of applications recorded across the year

Data released on Iceland asylum applications covered 10 nationalities, tracking monthly figures as published in 2026 for previous year

Ukraine, Palestine, and Venezuela led asylum applications filed in Iceland in 2025, according to official data tracking protection requests by nationality across all 12 months of the year.

Ukrainians submitted the highest number of applications by far, with a total of 1,087 recorded across the year.

Ukraine leads Iceland asylum applications in 2025, recording the highest number of protection requests among all nationalities tracked. Photo credit: NurPhoto/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Applications surged noticeably in the second half, with September alone recording 167 filings and October reaching 160, making those the two busiest months for Ukrainian applicants.

Palestine, Venezuela, and Nigeria among top filers

Palestinians filed 183 applications in total, placing them second on the list. Venezuela came third with 161 applications, spread fairly evenly across the months.

Nigeria ranked fourth among the nationalities listed, with 46 applications recorded in 2025.

The highest single-month figure for Nigerian applicants was 11 in June, while October and November recorded zero applications each.

Uganda filed 31 applications across the year, with its highest monthly figures coming in August and September at 8 applications each.

Colombia followed with 27 total applications, while Iraq recorded 25.

Afghanistan, Syria, and China round out the list

Afghanistan filed 23 applications during the year, with January and July being its busiest months at 4 and 5 respectively.

Syria recorded 18 applications in total, with November producing its highest single-month figure of 6.

China rounded out the top 10 with 15 applications, the majority of which came in July and August at 5 and 7 respectively.

China recorded zero applications in seven of the 12 months covered.

Across all 10 nationalities combined, Ukraine accounted for well over half of the total applications filed, reflecting the continued displacement pressure linked to the ongoing conflict in the country.

Canada explains who qualifies for asylum in country

Legit.ng earlier reported that Canada's immigration authority has outlined the requirements for claiming asylum in the country, providing a clear pathway for Nigerians and other nationals who face danger in their home countries.

Source: Legit.ng