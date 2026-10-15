Canada announces 7 categories of skilled workers eligible for express entry
- Canada's immigration authority, IRCC, has announced the current Express Entry categories targeting skilled workers across seven key sectors of the economy
- The categories range from medical doctors and STEM professionals to tradespersons, educators, and workers with French-language proficiency
- The announcement, which garnered over 666,000 views on X, comes as Canada moves to address labour shortages in critical industries
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Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has named seven categories of skilled workers it is actively seeking through the Express Entry immigration system, in a move aimed at tackling persistent labour shortages across the country.
IRCC announced it on its official X account on 14 October 2026, and it quickly drew significant attention, accumulating over 666,000 views on the platform.
Canada's 7 express entry categories
IRCC said it is looking to recruit experienced skilled workers to strengthen key sectors of the Canadian economy. The seven categories currently open under Express Entry are:
- Medical doctors, researchers and senior managers with Canadian work experience
- Health care and social services professionals
- Tradespersons
- Educators
- Professionals in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) occupations
- Professionals in transport occupations
- Workers with French-language proficiency
These categories reflect areas where Canada has experienced significant workforce gaps, with healthcare and trades among the most in-demand sectors in recent years.
What express entry means for applicants
Express Entry is Canada's primary system for managing applications from skilled workers who wish to become permanent residents. Candidates are ranked through a points-based system, and those in the listed categories may receive additional consideration through category-based draws, which allow IRCC to invite specific groups of workers regardless of their overall ranking score.
For many African professionals, particularly those in medicine, engineering, and education, the announcement opens a potential pathway to Canadian permanent residency. Workers with French-language skills also stand out as a priority group, which may particularly interest candidates from francophone African countries such as Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, Cameroon, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
See the original IRCC post on X below:
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada announced two countries whose citizens can use an alternative to visitor visas.
Canada: Foreigners targeted for permanent residence
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada mentioned the four new Express Entry categories for foreign workers seeking permanent residence in 2026.
The plan prioritises doctors, researchers and senior managers, transport workers, and skilled military applicants with Canadian work experience. The move aims to fill key labour gaps while keeping immigration at sustainable levels.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng