Canada's immigration authority, IRCC, has announced the current Express Entry categories targeting skilled workers across seven key sectors of the economy

The categories range from medical doctors and STEM professionals to tradespersons, educators, and workers with French-language proficiency

The announcement, which garnered over 666,000 views on X, comes as Canada moves to address labour shortages in critical industries

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has named seven categories of skilled workers it is actively seeking through the Express Entry immigration system, in a move aimed at tackling persistent labour shortages across the country.

IRCC announced it on its official X account on 14 October 2026, and it quickly drew significant attention, accumulating over 666,000 views on the platform.

Canada mentions seven categories of workers that are eligible for express entry. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Canada's 7 express entry categories

IRCC said it is looking to recruit experienced skilled workers to strengthen key sectors of the Canadian economy. The seven categories currently open under Express Entry are:

Medical doctors, researchers and senior managers with Canadian work experience Health care and social services professionals Tradespersons Educators Professionals in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) occupations Professionals in transport occupations Workers with French-language proficiency

These categories reflect areas where Canada has experienced significant workforce gaps, with healthcare and trades among the most in-demand sectors in recent years.

What express entry means for applicants

Express Entry is Canada's primary system for managing applications from skilled workers who wish to become permanent residents. Candidates are ranked through a points-based system, and those in the listed categories may receive additional consideration through category-based draws, which allow IRCC to invite specific groups of workers regardless of their overall ranking score.

For many African professionals, particularly those in medicine, engineering, and education, the announcement opens a potential pathway to Canadian permanent residency. Workers with French-language skills also stand out as a priority group, which may particularly interest candidates from francophone African countries such as Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, Cameroon, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

See the original IRCC post on X below:

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada announced two countries whose citizens can use an alternative to visitor visas.

Canada: Foreigners targeted for permanent residence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada mentioned the four new Express Entry categories for foreign workers seeking permanent residence in 2026.

The plan prioritises doctors, researchers and senior managers, transport workers, and skilled military applicants with Canadian work experience. The move aims to fill key labour gaps while keeping immigration at sustainable levels.

Source: Legit.ng