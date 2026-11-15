Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada announced changes to its Express Entry Comprehensive Ranking System on November 14, 2026

Candidates in high-wage occupations with eligible Canadian work experience or qualifying job offers stand to gain additional CRS points

IRCC said it will directly assess qualifying job offers under Express Entry, removing the need for a separate LMIA from ESDC

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 5 years of experience covering migration issues and global affairs.

Ottawa, Canada - Canada has updated its Express Entry Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) to award additional points to skilled immigrants who hold eligible Canadian work experience or qualifying job offers in high-wage occupations.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced the changes on Saturday, November 14, 2026, through its official X (formerly Twitter) page.

Mark Carney-led Canada introduces new CRS points for skilled immigrants with eligible Canadian work experience or qualifying job offers in high-wage occupations. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The authority stated that the updates are meant to sharpen the selection process for skilled workers whose backgrounds align with Canada's economic growth and labour market priorities.

Under the revised framework, candidates employed in high-wage roles who meet either of the two eligibility criteria will earn more CRS points, improving their chances of receiving an Invitation to Apply for permanent residence from the Express Entry pool.

Canada clarifies new LMIA exemption

IRCC also addressed questions around the Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) requirement, clarifying that its removal applies strictly to qualifying job offers submitted through the Express Entry system.

The authority made clear that all other immigration programmes remain unaffected, and employers using schemes such as the Temporary Foreign Worker Programme must continue to meet existing recruitment and compliance obligations.

Canada will remove the separate LMIA requirement for qualifying Express Entry job offers but retain verification checks to prevent immigration fraud. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

How will Canada assess qualifying job offers?

One of the more significant operational shifts under the new rules is how qualifying job offers will be reviewed. IRCC said it will handle these assessments directly, meaning applicants and their employers will no longer need to obtain a separate LMIA from Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) for Express Entry purposes.

Despite this streamlined process, immigration officers will still scrutinise details about employers, the nature of job offers, and candidates' qualifications to confirm that offers are genuine and satisfy programme requirements. Officers retain the authority to request further documentation wherever doubts arise about the authenticity of a submission.

IRCC said the verification measures are central to protecting the integrity of the immigration system and guarding against potential fraud.

The CRS is the points-based ranking tool Canada uses to order candidates in its Express Entry pool. Candidates with higher scores are more likely to receive invitations to apply for permanent residence, making any change to how points are calculated significant for prospective immigrants.

Here are the key details you need to know concerning the new update:

The removal of LMIA requirements does not apply to other programmes. The change applies only to qualifying job offers under Express Entry. Employers must continue to meet the recruitment and other requirements of any other applicable immigration programme, including the Temporary Foreign Worker Programme. Candidates in high-wage occupations with eligible Canadian work experience or a qualifying job offer will receive additional CRS points, increasing their competitiveness for permanent residence. To make the process more efficient for Express Entry applicants and their employers, IRCC will assess qualifying job offers directly, removing the need for a separate labour market impact assessment (LMIA) by Employment and Social Development Canada. Officers will review information about the employer, the job offer and the candidate’s qualifications, and may request additional information to verify that offers are genuine and meet programme requirements. These checks will help maintain programme integrity and protect against fraud.

Read the full post by Canadian immigration authorities on X below:

Read more on Canada

Canada sets key work permit rules

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada announced that having a valid work permit is the first step to working legally in the country.

IRCC said holding a valid work permit is the foundation of working legally in Canada, but added that the permit alone is not enough. Workers must also understand and comply with every condition listed on that document.

The department outlined three specific steps workers must follow. First, they should read and meet all the conditions stated on their work permits. Second, they must apply to extend their permits at least 30 days before the expiry date. Third, they should apply to change any conditions on their permits whenever their circumstances require it.

Source: Legit.ng