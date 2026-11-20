UBA debit-card collection messages have sparked YEIDEP interest but do not confirm that grant payments have begun

Applicants are warned against fake payment claims, advance fees and requests for banking details

No verified announcement confirms nationwide disbursement, beneficiary numbers or individual grant amounts

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians awaiting financial assistance under the Federal Government's Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalisation Programme (YEIDEP) have been urged to exercise caution following reports of new bank notifications.

The development comes after some United Bank for Africa (UBA) account holders reportedly received SMS messages on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, directing them to collect their debit cards.

FG sends important message to Nigerians awaiting N500k YEIDEP grant Credit: Anadolu/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The reported notifications have renewed public interest in the programme, particularly among applicants expecting grants of between ₦50,000 and ₦500,000.

However, the messages do not establish that grant payments have commenced.

Beware of fake YEIDEP payment claims

Applicants should be cautious about individuals circulating unverified information concerning beneficiary approval and payment dates.

Fraudsters may attempt to exploit growing interest in the programme by promising guaranteed grant payments or offering assistance with beneficiary selection.

Some may demand registration fees, processing charges, or payments supposedly required to release approved grants.

Others may circulate unofficial links requesting applicants' banking information.

Such claims should be independently verified before applicants take any action.

No applicant should disclose sensitive financial information to individuals claiming they can accelerate government payments.

How to identify suspicious messages

Several warning signs can help applicants identify potentially fraudulent YEIDEP communications.

These include requests for ATM PINs, one-time passwords, internet banking credentials or payments to personal accounts.

Messages claiming that beneficiaries must pay before receiving their grants should also be treated with suspicion.

Applicants should avoid clicking unfamiliar links or submitting their financial details through unverified websites.

Those who receive suspicious messages can contact their banks through official channels to confirm whether the information is genuine.

Has the Federal Government started paying?

As of November 18, 2026, there was no independently verified announcement establishing that nationwide YEIDEP grant disbursement had commenced.

The reported UBA messages relate to debit card collection rather than confirmed financial transfers.

According to MSME Africa, they do not establish a payment date, the number of approved beneficiaries or the amount allocated to individual participants.

Applicants should therefore avoid interpreting card issuance as proof that they will receive ₦500,000.

UBA reportedly sends message to YEIDEP grant beneficiaries as FG warns Nigerians. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

What should applicants expect next?

The next significant development would be an official communication confirming beneficiary selection, approved grant amounts and disbursement arrangements.

Until then, applicants should monitor reliable programme announcements and verify account-related information directly with their banks.

Protecting personal banking information remains particularly important as public interest in YEIDEP continues to grow.

YEIDEP: UBA ATM card collection raises questions

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians awaiting financial assistance under the Federal Government's Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalisation Programme (YEIDEP) have received an important clarification following reports of fresh messages from United Bank for Africa (UBA).

Some applicants reportedly received SMS notifications on November 18, 2026, directing them to visit UBA branches to collect their debit g.

Source: Legit.ng