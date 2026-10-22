Qatar's Ministry of Interior published the length of stay required for foreigners to qualify for permanent residency under Law No. 10 of 2018

It is noteworthy that the requirement differs based on whether an applicant seeking permanent residency was born inside or outside Qatar

Foreigners seeking permanent residency must meet additional conditions beyond the duration of stay requirement

Qatar's Ministry of Interior has published the minimum residency duration that foreigners must complete before they can apply for a permanent residency permit in the country, under Law No. 10 of 2018.

The guidance, posted on the ministry's official portal, sets different thresholds depending on where an applicant was born.

Qatar explains the residency period foreigners need to qualify for permanent residence. Photo credit: Grebeshkovmaxim, Mandel Ngan

Source: Getty Images

Foreigners born outside Qatar must have spent at least 20 years in the country on a legal residence permit, while those born inside Qatar are required to have lived there for a minimum of 10 years under the same conditions.

Qatar's two-track residency rule

The distinction between birth location is central to how Qatar processes permanent residency applications.

A foreign national born abroad faces double the qualifying period compared to someone born within Qatar's borders, reflecting the government's recognition of deeper ties for those who grew up in the country.

The law that governs this process, Law No. 10 of 2018, forms the legal basis for permanent residency in Qatar. Applicants are required to hold a legal residence permit throughout the qualifying period, meaning gaps or periods of irregular stay would not count towards the minimum years needed.

The ministry's published terms confirm that meeting the duration requirement is a necessary condition for submitting an application, though the full list of criteria under the law extends beyond length of stay alone.

Qatar's permanent residency: Who this affects

Qatar hosts a large expatriate population, with foreign nationals making up the majority of residents. Many work in sectors ranging from construction and hospitality to finance and technology.

For those seeking a more permanent status in the country, the ministry's guidance provides a clear timeline to plan against.

Applicants are advised to review the full terms and conditions on the Ministry of Interior's official portal before initiating any application, as additional eligibility conditions apply under the law.

Legit.ng had reported on Qatar's immigration policies, including the country's 2026 list of items banned from entering the country.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Qatar had listed four conditions that foreigners must meet to get its permanent residency.

Foreigners eligible for Qatar's PR without requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar had shared six categories of foreigners eligible for its permanent residency without meeting the requirements.

The exemptions, published on the ministry's official portal, apply to specific groups whose ties to Qatar, whether through family, service, or skill, are considered sufficient grounds to bypass the usual requirements for a permanent residency permit.

The law draws a clear line between foreigners who qualify automatically through family connection and those who may be considered based on merit or national interest.

Source: Legit.ng