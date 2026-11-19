Real Madrid are in talks to double Jude Bellingham's wages with a new long-term contract at the club

The proposed deal would put the 23-year-old England midfielder on similar earnings to Vinicius Jr

Kylian Mbappe remains the highest earner at Real Madrid on a reported £500,000 per week

Real Madrid are working to secure Jude Bellingham's future at the club with a new contract that could double his current wages to around £480,000 a week.

The 23-year-old England midfielder joined Real from Borussia Dortmund in 2023 and has since become a central figure in Jose Mourinho's squad, registering 51 goals and contributing across 156 appearances in all competitions.

Jude Bellingham is reportedly set to be offered a massive new contract at Real Madrid. Photo by SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

This season alone, Bellingham has chipped in with five goals and four assists from 16 outings.

Bellingham's deal to match Vinicius Jr

The reported offer to Bellingham mirrors the terms that Vinicius Jr secured at the club during the summer, per The Sun.

The Brazilian forward committed to a new six-year deal worth £480,000 a week after rebuffing reported interest from Arsenal, who were said to be prepared to spend heavily to bring him to the Premier League.

That backdrop makes the proposed Bellingham contract all the more significant, as it would place him at the very top of Real Madrid's wage structure alongside Vinicius.

Bellingham's existing deal at the Bernabéu runs until June 2029, so there is no immediate pressure to reach an agreement. However, Real are clearly eager to get a fresh arrangement in place as early as possible.

Where Bellingham stands in Real Madrid's pay hierarchy

Even with the proposed increase, Bellingham would not be the club's top earner.

Kylian Mbappe is believed to hold that distinction, reportedly taking home around £500,000 a week.

Should the new Bellingham deal go through at the touted figure, the gap between the two would be relatively slim.

According to Livescore, Real Madrid have also recently extended the contract of Turkish midfielder Arda Guler, tying him down until 2032.

Club president Florentino Perez has made it a clear priority to lock in the squad's younger players for the long term.

Several others, including Yan Diomande, Marc Cucurella, Carlos Espí, Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, and Endrick, are already committed to the club on deals running to at least 2030.

Real Madrid's title push

Off the negotiating table, Real Madrid's focus turns to the pitch on Saturday when they host Celta Vigo.

Los Blancos currently sit three points behind Barcelona in the LaLiga standings, meaning every result between now and the end of the season carries added weight.

Bellingham's form has been a consistent bright spot in what has otherwise been a competitive campaign.

With contract talks progressing alongside a push for the title, the coming weeks look set to be pivotal for both the player and the club.

Real Madrid's top earners

Legit.ng previously reported about Real Madrid players’ weekly salaries, including the club’s 10 highest-paid stars and how their wages compare.

Kylian Mbappé earns an estimated £500,000 a week, while Vinícius Júnior is close behind on about£480,000. Their pay alone shows just how wide the gap is between the club’s top earners and the rest of the squad.

Source: Legit.ng