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France Lists 4 Categories Of Foreigners Exempted From Presenting Documents At The Border
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France Lists 4 Categories Of Foreigners Exempted From Presenting Documents At The Border

by  Ankrah Shalom
2 min read
  • The French government published the categories of foreigners who do not need to present supporting documents upon arrival at the border
  • Holders of valid French residence permits and spouses of French citizens are among those covered by the exemption
  • A fourth category covers individuals holding official documents attesting to specific diplomatic or professional functions

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The France-Visas official portal has outlined four categories of foreigners who are not required to present the standard set of supporting documents when arriving at the French border.

Most third-country nationals entering France must produce a range of documents at the request of Border Police, including a valid passport, proof of accommodation, evidence of sufficient financial means, a return ticket, and medical insurance.

France shares categories of foreigners exempted from presenting documents at the border.
France releases four categories of foreigners exempted from border document checks. Photo credit: @Britannica/X, Jean-Pierre REY/ Getty Images.
Source: UGC

However, the portal specifies that certain categories of travellers are fully exempt from these requirements.

The 4 Categories Exempt From Border Documents

The first category covers foreigners who hold a valid French residence permit, a movement document for foreign minors known as a DCEM, or a French identity certificate referred to as a TIR.

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The second category applies to the spouse of a French citizen, who is not required to present the usual supporting documentation at the border.

The third exemption is for travellers who hold a long-stay visa that carries the specific marking: "residence permit must be applied for upon arrival in France."

The fourth and broadest category applies to holders of official documents confirming one of the following roles: members of diplomatic missions and consular posts taking up duties in France; members of parliament; officials, officers, or agents of foreign public services travelling on a government assignment brief; officials of an intergovernmental organisation of which France is a member, travelling on an assignment brief from that organisation; and ships and aircraft crew members on service travel.

What Standard Travellers Must Prepare

For those who do not fall into any of the above categories, France requires a passport issued less than 10 years before travel and valid for at least three months beyond the intended departure date.

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US publishes 2 family-based visa categories for foreigners seeking permanent residency

Travellers must also show proof of accommodation for the full duration of their stay, a return ticket or the financial means to purchase one, and a medical insurance certificate covering all hospital expenses and potential repatriation costs.

France shares 29 countries with visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that France granted visa-free access to some popular countries that are members of the European Union.

The information on the official website explains that not all countries in the EU enjoy this visa-free privilege.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ankrah Shalom avatar

Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.

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