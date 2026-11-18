Australia's Department of Home Affairs released visitor visa application figures covering the full 2025-26 financial year up to June 30, 2026

China topped the list with over 794,000 applications, while Taiwan recorded the highest year-on-year growth among the top 15 countries

The data shows visitor visa demand rose across nearly all top source countries compared to the same period the previous year

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has released visitor visa application data for the 2025-26 financial year ending June 30, 2026, showing China, the United States, and the United Kingdom as the three biggest sources of applications, with growth recorded across almost all top 15 countries.

The figures compare total applications lodged in 2025-26 against the same period in the previous year, revealing both the volume of interest in visiting Australia and the pace at which that interest is growing.

Australia visitor visa applications rise across nearly all top source countries in 2025-26, with China remaining the largest market and Taiwan posting the fastest growth. Photo credit: ChinaPool/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Top countries by visitor visa applications

China (excluding Special Administrative Regions) led all countries with 794,789 applications, up from 738,089 the previous year, a 7.7% increase that gave it a 13.9% share of total applications.

The United States came second with 595,584 applications, a 2.2% rise from 583,040, accounting for 10.4% of all applications.

The United Kingdom followed in third place with 562,723 applications, up 5.1% from 535,382, representing a 9.9% share.

India ranked fourth with 417,864 applications, a marginal 1.0% increase from 413,527, while Japan and South Korea both logged 378,719 and 378,315 applications respectively, taking 6.6% shares each.

Singapore was the only country among the top 15 to record virtually no growth, with 238,299 applications compared to 238,319 the previous year, holding a 4.2% share. Malaysia posted a slight 0.8% rise to 199,698 applications.

Fastest-growing markets

Taiwan recorded the sharpest year-on-year growth among the top 15, rising 13.6% from 143,232 to 162,781 applications, giving it a 2.9% share.

Indonesia was close behind with 11.8% growth, climbing from 115,433 to 129,053 applications for a 2.3% share.

Hong Kong SAR grew 9.5% to 154,450 applications, while Canada rose 6.0% to 142,745 applications.

Germany climbed 4.8% to 152,263, the Philippines grew 3.5% to 139,994, and France increased 3.8% to 120,051 applications.

All countries outside the top 15 were grouped together and accounted for 1,135,590 applications, up 5.3% from 1,078,813, representing 19.9% of total applications.

Taken together, the top 15 countries plus the remaining group recorded broad growth in Australian visitor visa applications across the 2025-26 financial year.

Australia announces age group facing higher fee

Legit.ng earlier reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs publishes a Visa Prices table that breaks down the cost of applying for various visa categories, and for business and work visas, the fee a family member pays depends directly on their age.

Source: Legit.ng