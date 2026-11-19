The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment announced changes to the Alien Employment Permit application process in October 2026

Under Department Order No. 248-C, signed by Labour Secretary Francis N. Tolentino, four documents were dropped from the requirements

Applicants no longer need to submit certain permits from other government agencies, though compliance with those agencies' rules still applies

The Philippines has simplified the process of obtaining an Alien Employment Permit by cutting four documents from the list of requirements that foreign workers and their employers must submit during an application.

The Department of Labor and Employment announced the update on 28 October 2026, describing it as part of a broader push to reduce bureaucratic hurdles and speed up processing times for foreign nationals seeking to work in the country. The change was formalised under Department Order No. 248-C, Series of 2026, bearing the signature of Labour Secretary Francis N. Tolentino.

Philippines updates work permit requirements for foreigners. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/picture alliance/Daniel de la Hoz

Source: Getty Images

Philippines: Removed Alien Employment Permit documents

Four specific documents have been dropped from the application requirements. These are

the Philippine Construction Accreditation Board Licence the Professional Regulation Commission Special Temporary Permit the Department of Justice Authority to Employ Alien the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Authority to Hire Foreign National.

Philippines: What the new rules mean

While the removal of these four documents reduces the paperwork burden at the point of application, the Department of Labor and Employment was clear that this does not exempt applicants from complying with the regulations of the agencies that issue those permits.

Foreign nationals and their employers must still meet the requirements set by those bodies; they simply no longer need to include the documents in their Alien Employment Permit submission.

Philippines opens visa-free entry to African countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Philippines had published a list of 46 African countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa in 2026.

Eligible travellers can stay for an initial period of 30 days, provided they have a passport valid for at least six months beyond their intended stay and a return or onward ticket.

Source: Legit.ng