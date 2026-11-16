EU Releases List of 42 Occupations With Shortage of Workers for Foreigners to Apply
- The European Union (EU) has published an official regulation in 2026 identifying occupations facing critical shortages across member states
- The list of 42 shortage occupations spans sectors including healthcare, engineering, construction, IT, transport, and domestic services
- The EU regulation uses ISCO-08 codes to classify each shortage occupation, covering roles from medical doctors to cleaners and helpers
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
The European Union (EU) has officially identified 42 occupations facing critical workforce shortages across its member states, publishing the findings in a formal regulation that could shape labour migration and workforce policy for years to come.
The list, released in 2026 and catalogued in the EU's official legal register, classifies each shortage occupation using ISCO-08 codes — the international standard for categorising jobs. The breadth of the list reflects the scale of Europe's labour gap, stretching from highly specialised medical and engineering roles down to essential service workers in cleaning and transport.
Full list of EU-Wide shortage occupations
The 42 occupations identified in the regulation are:
1. Civil engineers
2. Electrical engineers
3. Generalist medical practitioners
4. Specialist medical practitioners
5. Nursing professionals
6. Accountants
7. Systems analysts
8. Software developers
9. Web and multimedia developers
10. Applications programmers
11. Software and applications developers and analysts not elsewhere classified
12. Electrical engineering technicians
13. Nursing associate professionals
14. Cooks
15. Waiters
16. Health care assistants
17. Bricklayers and related workers
18. Concrete placers, concrete finishers and related workers
19. Carpenters and joiners
20. Roofers
21. Plasterers
22. Plumbers and pipe fitters
23. Air conditioning and refrigeration mechanics
24. Welders and flame cutters
25. Sheet metal workers
26. Structural metal preparers and erectors
27. Metal working machine tool setters and operators
28. Motor vehicle mechanics and repairers
29. Agricultural and industrial machinery mechanics and repairers
30. Building and related electricians
31. Electrical mechanics and fitters
32. Butchers, fishmongers and related food preparers
33. Bus and tram drivers
34. Heavy truck and lorry drivers
35. Cleaners and helpers in offices, hotels and other establishments
36. Physical and engineering science technicians not elsewhere classified
37. Environmental engineers
38. Environmental protection professionals
39. Chemical engineers
40. Mechanical engineers
41. Mechanical engineering technicians
42. Industrial and production engineers
Why the EU shortage list matters
The regulation is significant because it establishes a union-wide baseline, meaning these occupations are recognised as being in shortage not just in individual countries but across the European bloc as a whole. This kind of formal classification can directly influence work permit policy, points-based immigration systems, and bilateral labour agreements between EU member states and third countries.
For workers in Africa and other regions looking to explore opportunities in Europe, the list signals where demand is strongest and where skilled or semi-skilled migrants may find the most accessible pathways into the European labour market.
See the full EU regulation and official occupation list.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Romania released a list of 372 occupations with shortage of workers for foreigners to apply.
Australia: Occupations in need of workers
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia announced its 2026 Occupation Shortages List, which names 279 roles where demand for workers is higher than supply. The list covers 27 per cent of the occupations assessed, with most shortages in trades and professional roles.
The share of occupations in shortage has fallen from 36 per cent in 2023, but gaps in training and candidate suitability remain key challenges. Shortages are concentrated in fields including construction, healthcare and early childhood education.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng