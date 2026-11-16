The European Union (EU) has published an official regulation in 2026 identifying occupations facing critical shortages across member states

The list of 42 shortage occupations spans sectors including healthcare, engineering, construction, IT, transport, and domestic services

The EU regulation uses ISCO-08 codes to classify each shortage occupation, covering roles from medical doctors to cleaners and helpers

The European Union (EU) has officially identified 42 occupations facing critical workforce shortages across its member states, publishing the findings in a formal regulation that could shape labour migration and workforce policy for years to come.

The list, released in 2026 and catalogued in the EU's official legal register, classifies each shortage occupation using ISCO-08 codes — the international standard for categorising jobs. The breadth of the list reflects the scale of Europe's labour gap, stretching from highly specialised medical and engineering roles down to essential service workers in cleaning and transport.

EU mentions the occupations facing shortages. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Full list of EU-Wide shortage occupations

The 42 occupations identified in the regulation are:

1. Civil engineers

2. Electrical engineers

3. Generalist medical practitioners

4. Specialist medical practitioners

5. Nursing professionals

6. Accountants

7. Systems analysts

8. Software developers

9. Web and multimedia developers

10. Applications programmers

11. Software and applications developers and analysts not elsewhere classified

12. Electrical engineering technicians

13. Nursing associate professionals

14. Cooks

15. Waiters

16. Health care assistants

17. Bricklayers and related workers

18. Concrete placers, concrete finishers and related workers

19. Carpenters and joiners

20. Roofers

21. Plasterers

22. Plumbers and pipe fitters

23. Air conditioning and refrigeration mechanics

24. Welders and flame cutters

25. Sheet metal workers

26. Structural metal preparers and erectors

27. Metal working machine tool setters and operators

28. Motor vehicle mechanics and repairers

29. Agricultural and industrial machinery mechanics and repairers

30. Building and related electricians

31. Electrical mechanics and fitters

32. Butchers, fishmongers and related food preparers

33. Bus and tram drivers

34. Heavy truck and lorry drivers

35. Cleaners and helpers in offices, hotels and other establishments

36. Physical and engineering science technicians not elsewhere classified

37. Environmental engineers

38. Environmental protection professionals

39. Chemical engineers

40. Mechanical engineers

41. Mechanical engineering technicians

42. Industrial and production engineers

Why the EU shortage list matters

The regulation is significant because it establishes a union-wide baseline, meaning these occupations are recognised as being in shortage not just in individual countries but across the European bloc as a whole. This kind of formal classification can directly influence work permit policy, points-based immigration systems, and bilateral labour agreements between EU member states and third countries.

For workers in Africa and other regions looking to explore opportunities in Europe, the list signals where demand is strongest and where skilled or semi-skilled migrants may find the most accessible pathways into the European labour market.

See the full EU regulation and official occupation list.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Romania released a list of 372 occupations with shortage of workers for foreigners to apply.

Australia: Occupations in need of workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia announced its 2026 Occupation Shortages List, which names 279 roles where demand for workers is higher than supply. The list covers 27 per cent of the occupations assessed, with most shortages in trades and professional roles.

The share of occupations in shortage has fallen from 36 per cent in 2023, but gaps in training and candidate suitability remain key challenges. Shortages are concentrated in fields including construction, healthcare and early childhood education.

Source: Legit.ng