Ireland announced the removal of 9 occupations from its Ineligible Occupations List, making them eligible for General Employment Permits

The updated list includes roles across healthcare and skilled trades that were previously closed to foreign workers

The change opens new pathways for workers in roles such as dental hygienist, steel fixer, etc., to legally work in Ireland

Ireland has opened the door to foreign workers in nine additional occupations after removing them from the country's Ineligible Occupations List, making those roles eligible for a General Employment Permit.

The announcement, made by Ireland's Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment in May 2026, marks a significant update to the country's employment permit framework. Roles previously barred from permit eligibility have now been reclassified, expanding legal work pathways for skilled foreign nationals who wish to take up employment in Ireland across sectors including healthcare, construction, and manufacturing.

Ireland removes nine jobs from its ineligible occupations list. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Jobs removed from ineligible occupations list

The following nine occupations were removed from the Ineligible Occupations List and are now eligible for a General Employment Permit:

1. Pharmaceut!cal Technicians (Healthcare specific)

2. Dentistry - Dental Hygienist

3. Plastic Lining Technicians

4. Steel Fixers

5. Fencing Operators / Erectors

6. Curtain Wallers

7. Printers

8. Industrial Machine Knitter

9. Concrete Pump Operator

The list spans a range of industries, reflecting persistent skills gaps across multiple sectors of the Irish economy. The inclusion of healthcare-adjacent roles signals growing demand in clinical support services, while construction-related trades including steel fixers and concrete pump operators point to continued pressure in Ireland's building sector.

What general employment permit means

A General Employment Permit allows eligible non-European Economic Area nationals to take up employment in Ireland in roles where there is a demonstrated labour shortage. Unlike some permit categories, it is not tied to a specific high-salary threshold, making it accessible for a broader range of skilled and semi-skilled workers.

By reclassifying these nine roles, Ireland is formally acknowledging that domestic and EEA labour supply is insufficient to meet current demand in these areas. Workers from countries outside the EEA, including those from African nations such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, may now be able to apply through official channels for permit-backed employment in these newly eligible roles.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UAE announced the occupations that qualify for Abu Dhabi's 10-year Golden Visa.

Singapore: Countries eligible for work permit jobs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Singapore named nine countries whose citizens can apply for selected foreign-worker jobs under its NTS Occupation List.

The list includes countries across South and Southeast Asia, but none from Africa—meaning Nigerian workers are not eligible through this route.

Source: Legit.ng