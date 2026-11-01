Ireland's Department of Enterprise has published a list of occupations eligible for a General Employment Permit under quota, covering both new and renewed categories

Two brand-new occupations joined the quota list for the first time in 2026

The renewed quota list includes roles in hospitality, automotive, agriculture, and care sectors, opening pathways for foreign workers in several industries

Ireland's Department of Enterprise has published the occupations eligible for a General Employment Permit under quota, outlining the roles through which foreign nationals can legally seek employment in the country in 2026.

The list, released by the department, is divided into two categories: new quota occupations and those with renewed quota status.

Ireland mentions the works that qualify for a General Employment Permit under quota. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Ireland: New quota occupations

Two roles have been added to the quota list for the first time, signalling fresh demand in Ireland's food processing sector:

1. Fish Filletters

2. Seafood Operatives

Ireland: Renewed quota occupations

A broader set of roles retained their eligibility under the renewed quota, spanning hospitality, transport, automotive, agriculture, and care:

Hotel and accommodation managers and proprietors Restaurant / catering establishment managers and proprietors Publicans and managers of licensed premises Catering and Bar Managers Support Worker HGV/Bus Mechanics Car/ Motor Mechanic, Auto Electrician, Vehicle Technician Vehicle Body Builders / Repairers / Body Shop Panel Beaters Vehicle Paint Technicians Automotive Technician Butcher Home Support Services Meat Processor Operative (Dec 2025) Farm Workers - Dairy Farm Assistants (Dec 2025) Horticulture Operative

The General Employment Permit is one of several work permit categories available in Ireland, designed to address skills and labour shortages in specific sectors where demand cannot be met from within the domestic or broader European Economic Area workforce.

For Nigerians and other African nationals exploring opportunities abroad, the list highlights a range of accessible entry points across skilled trades, care work, and the hospitality industry — sectors that have historically relied on international recruitment to meet staffing needs.

Read the full official announcement from Ireland's Department of Enterprise.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Ireland announced six occupations added to the Critical Skills Occupation List.

Employment permit: Ireland increases salary requirement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ireland announced its new minimum salary requirement for foreigners applying for a General Employment Permit, which rose to €36,605 a year in March 2026.

The increase is part of a gradual plan to raise salary thresholds across employment permit categories and phase out very low rates in some agri-food and healthcare jobs. Applicants earning below the new minimum will not meet the salary requirement.

Source: Legit.ng