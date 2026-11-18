Filmmaker Tope Egbeji shared a chilling dream involving late Nollywood star Ogogo during a recent interview

The dream eerily mirrored reality; Ogogo played a character who was poisoned to death in Egbeji's film

A second dream about another late actress reportedly inspired Egbeji to produce The Return of Adeola Navigator

Filmmaker Tope Egbeji has opened up about a deeply unsettling dream involving late Nollywood veteran Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, admitting that the experience continues to stay with him.

He made the disclosure during an interview with actor Jeff Owolewa, also known as Tony Montana, on November 17, 2026.

Filmmaker Tope Egbeji speaks about haunting dream involving late actor Ogogo and his final movie. Photo: topeegbeji/ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

Tope Egbeji recalled dreaming about Ogogo in connection with the film The Return of Adeola Navigator, in which the veteran actor played the role of a Commissioner of Police who is poisoned to death on screen.

In the dream, Ogogo did not live to see the completed movie. That vision, Egbeji said, felt like a premonition.

What made the experience even more striking was that it mirrored what actually happened.

Ogogo passed away on August 23, 2026, at the age of 66, after battling stage-four cancer, without ever watching the finished film. The role turned out to be his final production before his death.

"It still haunts me till today," Egbeji said, describing the weight of watching a dream play out in real life.

He noted that the feeling of the dream seemed to warn him that the role would also serve as Ogogo's farewell to the screen.

Nollywood filmmaker Tope Egbeji recounts dreams involving late Ogogo and actress Otty Uwagbai Owolabi. Photo: topeegbeji/ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

Tope Egbeji recounts second dream that inspired The Return of Adeola Navigator

Tope Egbeji also spoke about a separate dream that he says directly influenced his decision to produce the film in the first place.

In it, the late actress Otty Uwagbai Owolabi, known for her role in the original Adeola Navigator, appeared to him and urged him to shoot a sequel. She told him she did not want her name to fade away.

The filmmaker cited that dream as the motivation behind producing The Return of Adeola Navigator, a project carried out through Tope Egbeji Films. The film has since been released and promoted on platforms including Yorubaplus.

Ogogo was a prominent figure in Yoruba cinema, with a career that spanned more than four decades.

His death in August 2026 marked a significant loss for the Nigerian film industry, and Egbeji's account has since drawn attention among Nollywood followers, many of whom have reflected on the emotional ties that filmmakers often build with their collaborators and projects.

Watch Tope Egbeji speak about Ogogo in the Instagram video below:

Ogogo’s October plans resurface after his death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video of late Nollywood icon Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, discussing his plans to return to Canada in October 2026 went viral after his death and burial.

The footage, shared by actor Temidayo Enitan, showed Ogogo speaking warmly with actors Azeez Onifade and Enitan about attending a wedding and staging an elaborate performance.

Ogogo died on August 23, 2026, aged 66, and was buried the following day as Nollywood stars and fans mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng