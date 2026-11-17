The European Union has maintained aviation restrictions on 12 African countries, affecting 87 individually named airlines

Air Express Algeria and Air Zimbabwe are also banned, bringing the total number of listed African carriers to 89

The restrictions are linked to concerns about aviation safety oversight and compliance with international standards

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The European Union (EU) has maintained aviation restrictions on 12 African countries, with 87 airlines individually named under the affected countries in its latest air safety blacklist.

Two additional carriers from Algeria and Zimbabwe are also individually banned, bringing the total number of listed African airlines to 89.

Full list: 12 African Countries, 89 Airlines Face Flight Restrictions in EU Aviation Blacklist

Source: UGC

The European Commission's EU Air Safety List identifies airlines certified in countries whose aviation authorities have failed to demonstrate their ability to effectively supervise air operators.

The affected countries are Angola, Congo (Brazzaville), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Liberia, Libya, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sierra Leone, Sudan and Tanzania.

Tanzania has the highest number of individually listed carriers at 34, followed by DR Congo with 13, Sudan with 12 and Libya with 10.

Liberia and Sierra Leone are also subject to blanket restrictions, although the document does not identify individual airlines from either country.

Angola has two exemptions: TAAG Angola Airlines and Heli Malongo, which are permitted to operate within European airspace.

Why the EU restricts African airlines

The restrictions prevent airlines certified in the affected countries from operating in the EU, even when their individual names are not listed.

However, this does not necessarily mean every airline in a country has failed an individual safety inspection. The EU can impose a blanket ban when a country's aviation regulator cannot demonstrate that it adequately supervises carriers operating under its authority.

Affected airlines can seek removal from the list by demonstrating compliance with international aviation safety standards. The EU also permits certain operations through wet-leasing arrangements involving approved carriers.

The June 2026 update covered 154 airlines across 16 countries worldwide, including 126 affected by shortcomings in national aviation oversight.

Algeria and Zimbabwe airlines also face EU bans

In addition to the 87 airlines named across the 12 countries facing blanket restrictions, the EU has separately banned Air Express Algeria and Air Zimbabwe from operating within its airspace.

These two carriers bring the total number of individually named African airlines on the updated blacklist to 89.

Air Express Algeria was added in the June revision after European aviation experts identified safety concerns, including deficiencies in its compliance with international standards.

Full list: 12 African Countries, 89 Airlines Face Flight Restrictions in EU Aviation Blacklist

Source: UGC

The airline subsequently indicated that it intended to address the identified shortcomings before the end of 2026.

The latest revision represents the 48th update of the EU Air Safety List since its introduction in 2006.

Source: Legit.ng