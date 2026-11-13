Indonesia requires applicants for its 5-year stay visa to hold a minimum bank balance of Rp. 2,000,000,000 in a personal account

Family members applying as dependants of a visa holder must submit a birth certificate or family card translated into Indonesian

Applicants must hold a passport with at least 36 months of validity remaining before they can be considered eligible

Indonesia has set out the documents that applicants must present to qualify for the country's five-year stay visa, covering financial proof, identity records, and passport requirements.

The Indonesian government requires that every applicant hold a personal bank account with a minimum balance of Rp. 2,000,000,000, equivalent to two billion rupiah, to demonstrate financial sufficiency for an extended stay in the country.

Indonesia requires applicants for its 5-year stay visa to maintain a minimum personal bank balance. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

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Identity and family documents required

Beyond finances, applicants must submit a valid nationality passport that has at least 36 months of remaining validity at the time of application. A recent photograph is also mandatory.

For those applying as the child or parent of someone who already holds a second home visa or a valid Indonesian residence permit, the application must include either a birth certificate or a family card that confirms the family relationship.

Any such document that is not already written in English must be translated into the Indonesian language before submission.

Commitment statement obligation

Applicants are also required to show that they can fulfil a commitment statement, the terms of which are set out in an attachment to the official application requirements.

Meeting this condition is listed alongside the financial and documentary criteria as a core part of eligibility.

The five-year stay visa is part of Indonesia's broader effort to attract long-term foreign residents, particularly retirees and remote workers, by offering extended legal residency to those who meet the government's financial and administrative criteria.

Indonesia grants visa-free entry to permanent residents of 1 country

Legit.ng earlier reported that Indonesia has opened its doors wider to international visitors by granting visa-free entry to nationals of 19 countries, as well as foreign citizens who hold permanent residency in Singapore, under a facility listed on the official website of the Directorate General of Immigration.

Source: Legit.ng