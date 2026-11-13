US Assistant Secretary of State Frank Garcia named Nigeria's upcoming presidential election as a potential trigger for fresh violence at a congressional hearing

A separate State Department official confirmed a dedicated team was already tracking the election, describing it as a high-priority exercise

The hearing also examined persistent attacks on Christian communities in Nigeria's Middle Belt and Washington's diplomatic response

The United States State Department has pledged to keep a close watch on Nigeria's forthcoming presidential election, with a senior official warning that the exercise could ignite further violence in a country already grappling with serious security challenges.

Frank Garcia, the Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, made the warning on Thursday, November 13, during a congressional hearing on violence in Nigeria before the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa. His remarks were part of a prepared testimony in which he outlined the obstacles facing efforts to stabilise the country.

US to monitor Nigeria's 2027 presidential election Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"I am realistic about the challenges ahead. For example, Nigeria will hold presidential elections in January, which could spur violence," Garcia said.

Beyond the election, Garcia pointed to an overstretched security apparatus, limited judicial reach across the Middle Belt, and insufficient resources as factors complicating any meaningful progress against insecurity.

US congressional scrutiny of Nigerian election

Congressman Riley Moore used the hearing to call for direct American attention to the electoral process, arguing that the United States should pay close attention to how events unfold around the vote.

In response, Riley Barnes, the Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labour, told lawmakers that the department already had a dedicated team monitoring electoral processes worldwide. He described the Nigerian election as a high-priority exercise and assured members of Congress that the department would track developments carefully.

The hearing also focused on sustained attacks against Christian communities in Nigeria's Middle Belt and what the Nigerian government has done to shield vulnerable populations from harm.

Joint working group with Nigeria

Garcia told the subcommittee that the US and Nigeria had set up a Joint Working Group following Nigeria's designation as a Country of Particular Concern by President Donald Trump on October 31, 2025. The group has been holding discussions on boosting security deployments, improving early warning response times, ensuring accountability for those responsible for attacks, and deepening military cooperation between the two countries.

Garcia said Washington expected Nigeria to show concrete and measurable progress in addressing the ongoing violence, adding that the US intended to remain engaged through both diplomatic channels and security cooperation.

US Congress expresses concern about Nigeria's 2027 election Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

US court dismisses motion filed against Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that a US federal court in Washington, D.C., ruled on October 30, 2026, on a motion seeking discovery from Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and DCI Group.

The court also denied a motion by nonparty Karl Von Batten to file an amicus curiae brief in the FOIA litigation involving the FBI and DEA.

Plaintiff Aaron Greenspan's motion for summary judgment was also denied in the same ruling.

Source: Legit.ng