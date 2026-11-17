Germany's nationality law outlines specific conditions under which foreigners living abroad can apply for German citizenship without relocating

Former German citizens and their minor children are among those who may qualify for naturalisation through a dedicated application process

Descendants of people who lost German citizenship due to the persecution between 1933 and 1945 are also entitled to apply

Germany has outlined several legal pathways through which foreigners residing outside the country can obtain German citizenship.

The country's Nationality Act details the conditions under which such applications may be considered.

Germany explains how foreigners can get citizenship from outside country. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

German citizenship abroad: Foreigners abroad with ties

Under Section 14 of the German Nationality Act, a foreigner who lives abroad may be naturalised if they can demonstrate meaningful ties to Germany that justify granting them citizenship.

The law also makes provision for a specific group within this category: a foreigner whose spouse or registered civil partner holds German citizenship may qualify for naturalisation under the same section, provided that at least one partner's residence abroad serves a public interest.

Section 13 addresses a separate but related group, namely former German citizens and their minor children who currently live outside Germany. These individuals may apply for naturalisation if their identities and nationalities have been confirmed and they satisfy the basic eligibility requirements set out elsewhere in the German Nationality Act.

German citizenship: Right to restitution

Section 15 of the Act establishes a distinct route to citizenship for those whose connection to Germany was severed as a direct result of persecution during the period. Any person who, between 30 January 1933 and 8 May 1945, lost or gave up their German citizenship in connection with persecution, was prevented from acquiring it through marriage or legitimisation, was denied naturalisation despite being eligible, or lost their ordinary residence in Germany during that period, is entitled to apply for naturalisation. Their descendants share the same entitlement.

The provision applies where the applicant has legal capacity or a legal representative, with one notable exclusion: anyone who has received an incontestable prison sentence of at least two years for an intentional offence, or against whom preventive detention was ordered in connection with their most recent conviction, is disqualified.

The Act also draws a clear line regarding those who held German citizenship after 8 May 1945. A person who renounced or lost that citizenship after that date, or who was born to or adopted by someone who did, is generally not covered by Section 15. However, an exception exists for those whose citizenship was lost specifically through marriage to a foreigner or through legitimisation by a foreigner with legal effect under German law, who retain the right to claim naturalisation under this provision.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng