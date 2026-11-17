Davido surprised his wife, Chioma, with a luxury Bottega Veneta handbag on Monday, November 16, 2026, in a sweet moment shared on her Instagram Story

The singer danced excitedly before presenting the designer bag, joking that Chioma had asked for a big handbag

Davido also teased that he was not done shopping for his wife, as he promised to get her a Chanel bag

Nigerian music star Davido has given fans another glimpse into his affectionate relationship with his wife, Chioma, after treating her to a luxury designer handbag.

The singer surprised Chioma with a large Bottega Veneta bag on Monday, November 16, 2026, in a playful moment captured on her Instagram Story.

But while the expensive-looking gift was enough to make the moment special, Davido had another surprise up his sleeve.

Davido gets a luxurious Bottega Veneta bag for his wife. Photos: @chefchi/@davido.

Source: Instagram

Davido dances as he presents Chioma with Bottega bag

In the video, the singer appeared excited as he danced before handing the handbag to his wife.

Davido jokingly explained that Chioma had wanted a big bag, suggesting that he had simply fulfilled her request.

The handbag was reported to be a Bottega Veneta Hop Large Leather Shoulder Bag, although its exact price was not confirmed. Different estimates of its value have circulated on social media.

Just when it seemed the shopping treat was over, Davido added a cheeky promise that caught attention.

The singer told Chioma that he still intended to get her a Chanel bag, suggesting that the Bottega Veneta present was not the end of his luxury shopping plans.

Watch the Instagram video of Davido presenting the bag to Chioma here:

Reactions trail Davido's gift to Chioma

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@nessay2ki stated:

"Intentional huband who loves his wife passionately.God Bless David"

@chygirloby wrote:

"Davido is too funny. He wanted to carry the bag before Chioma. Anyway, sooner or later, we will still see him holding the bag for her when they are traveling or on the move"

Davido tells Chioma that he still intends to get her a Chanel bag. Photo: @davido/IG.

Source: Instagram

Moment Davido greeted his Uncle and dignitaries

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido was among the notable guests at the Silverbird Man of the Year Awards held at Eko Hotel on Monday, November 16, 2026.

The singer caught attention after prostrating to greet his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, and several other prominent guests at the event.

A video capturing the respectful gesture quickly went viral, sparking reactions online as fans praised Davido for his humility and respect for elders.

Source: Legit.ng