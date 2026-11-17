Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published the criminal offence circumstances that automatically disqualify applicants from gaining citizenship

The 9 conditions range from pending criminal charges to serving a prison sentence, covering both current and recently concluded legal matters

Applicants released from prison on parole or under a licence arrangement also face automatic disqualification until their full sentence period ceases

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined nine specific criminal offence circumstances under which a foreign national's application for Australian citizenship will be automatically rejected.

The conditions are published on the official immigration and citizenship portal and cover a wide range of legal situations, from active court proceedings to recently completed sentences and ongoing behavioural conditions imposed by a court.

Australia mentions the things that lead to foreigners being denied citizenship. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

9 circumstances that block Australian citizenship

According to the Australian Government, a citizenship application cannot be approved if any of the following apply to the applicant:

1. Criminal charges are pending or before a court, including any appeals or reviews that have not been finalised

2. The applicant is subject to a criminal diversion scheme

3. The applicant is currently serving a prison sentence in Australia

4. The applicant served a serious prison sentence of 12 months or more in Australia, and fewer than two years have passed since their release

5. The applicant is a serious repeat offender, and fewer than 10 years have passed since their release from a serious prison sentence

6. The applicant was released from prison on parole or under a licence arrangement, and the total period of the sentence has not yet ceased

7. The applicant was released from prison with behavioural conditions or a good behaviour bond that has not yet expired

8. A court released the applicant without a prison sentence but on the condition that they comply with behavioural rules, and that period has not yet ceased

9. The applicant is detained in a psychiatric institution under a court order connected to a criminal offence

Australia: Who is affected by these rules

The restrictions apply to permanent residents seeking to make the transition to full citizenship. The conditions are broad enough to capture not only those currently in conflict with the law but also individuals who have completed sentences relatively recently, depending on severity.

The 10-year bar for serious repeat offenders and the two-year waiting period for those who served sentences of 12 months or longer indicate that Australia treats criminal history as a long-term consideration, not simply a present-day status check.

Applicants who believe none of these circumstances apply to them are still required to meet all other eligibility criteria before a citizenship application can proceed.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Australia announced the average salary people earn across 17 major industries in the country.

Australia: Routes foreigners can become citizens

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia announced three main routes for foreigners seeking citizenship, including eligibility for permanent residents, humanitarian migrants and people born overseas to Australian parents.

The Department of Home Affairs also lists pathways for children, former citizens and people born stateless in Australia. Each route has its own criteria, so applicants must check which one applies to them.

Source: Legit.ng