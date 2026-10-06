Australia Announces Average Salary People Earn Across 17 Major Industries in the Country
- Australia's Bureau of Statistics has published average hourly earnings for non-managerial employees across 17 major industries
- Mining topped the list with the highest average hourly earnings, while accommodation and food services recorded the lowest pay
- The data also revealed significant differences in average weekly hours worked across industries, from over 42 hours to just 21
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The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has released data showing how much non-managerial employees earn per hour across 17 major industries in the country, painting a detailed picture of wage variation in the Australian labour market.
According to the ABS report, workers in the mining sector earn the most while clocking the longest average working week of any industry on the list. Electricity, gas, water and waste services ranked second, followed by information media and telecommunications.
Australia: Earnings across 17 major industries
Below are the detailed average hourly earnings of workers in 17 industries in Australia:
1. Mining
Average weekly total hours paid for: 42.4 hours
Average hourly total cash earnings: A$74.10/hour (N98,129.16/hour)
2. Manufacturing
Average weekly total hours paid for: 36.2 hours
Average hourly total cash earnings: A$44.30/hour (N58,677.57/hour)
3. Electricity, Gas, Water and Waste Services
Average weekly total hours paid for: 38.2 hours
Average hourly total cash earnings: A$63.80/hour (N84,506.29/hour)
4. Construction
Average weekly total hours paid for: 38.7 hours
Average hourly total cash earnings: A$49.00/hour (N64,903.00/hour)
5. Wholesale Trade
Average weekly total hours paid for: 35.4 hours
Average hourly total cash earnings: A$45.10/hour (N59,737.21/hour)
6. Retail Trade
Average weekly total hours paid for: 25.6 hours
Average hourly total cash earnings: A$34.30/hour (N45,432.07/hour)
7. Accommodation and Food Services
Average weekly total hours paid for: 22.9 hours
Average hourly total cash earnings: A$32.10/hour (N42,518.06/hour)
8. Transport, Postal and Warehousing
Average weekly total hours paid for: 37.6 hours
Average hourly total cash earnings: A$48.00/hour (N63,578.40/hour)
9. Information Media and Telecommunications
Average weekly total hours paid for: 34.4 hours
Average hourly total cash earnings: A$59.80/hour (N79,208.09/hour)
10. Finance and Insurance Services
Average weekly total hours paid for: 35.6 hours
Average hourly total cash earnings: A$56.10/hour (N74,297.36/hour)
11. Rental, Hiring and Real Estate Services
Average weekly total hours paid for: 33.9 hours
Average hourly total cash earnings: A$43.00/hour (N56,955.65/hour)
12. Professional, Scientific and Technical Services
Average weekly total hours paid for: 33.9 hours
Average hourly total cash earnings: A$54.50/hour (N72,177.98/hour)
13. Administrative and Support Services
Average weekly total hours paid for: 29.6 hours
Average hourly total cash earnings: A$41.50/hour (N54,968.83/hour)
14. Public Administration and Safety
Average weekly total hours paid for: 34.4 hours
Average hourly total cash earnings: A$55.20/hour (N73,105.16/hour)
15. Education and Training
Average weekly total hours paid for: 27.4 hours
Average hourly total cash earnings: A$55.30/hour (N73,237.62/hour)
16. Health Care and Social Assistance
Average weekly total hours paid for: 27.7 hours
Average hourly total cash earnings: A$52.80/hour (N69,926.24/hour)
17. Arts and Recreation Services
Average weekly total hours paid for: 21.1 hours
Average hourly total cash earnings: A$39.80/hour (N52,717.09/hour)
The data covers non-managerial employees only and reflects total cash earnings, which include overtime and other pay components beyond base wages.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Australia announced the salary foreigners must earn to apply for the Core Skills visa in 2026 and 2027.
Australia publishes earnings of Engineering professions
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia announced weekly earnings across more than 10 engineering roles, with engineering managers earning the most and engineering production workers the least.
The figures show how wide the pay gap can be within the same sector, while Australia’s national minimum wage also exempts three categories of workers.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng