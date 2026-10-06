Australia's Bureau of Statistics has published average hourly earnings for non-managerial employees across 17 major industries

Mining topped the list with the highest average hourly earnings, while accommodation and food services recorded the lowest pay

The data also revealed significant differences in average weekly hours worked across industries, from over 42 hours to just 21

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has released data showing how much non-managerial employees earn per hour across 17 major industries in the country, painting a detailed picture of wage variation in the Australian labour market.

According to the ABS report, workers in the mining sector earn the most while clocking the longest average working week of any industry on the list. Electricity, gas, water and waste services ranked second, followed by information media and telecommunications.

Australia makes the average salary of workers in 17 major industries known. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Australia: Earnings across 17 major industries

Below are the detailed average hourly earnings of workers in 17 industries in Australia:

1. Mining

Average weekly total hours paid for: 42.4 hours

Average hourly total cash earnings: A$74.10/hour (N98,129.16/hour)

2. Manufacturing

Average weekly total hours paid for: 36.2 hours

Average hourly total cash earnings: A$44.30/hour (N58,677.57/hour)

3. Electricity, Gas, Water and Waste Services

Average weekly total hours paid for: 38.2 hours

Average hourly total cash earnings: A$63.80/hour (N84,506.29/hour)

4. Construction

Average weekly total hours paid for: 38.7 hours

Average hourly total cash earnings: A$49.00/hour (N64,903.00/hour)

5. Wholesale Trade

Average weekly total hours paid for: 35.4 hours

Average hourly total cash earnings: A$45.10/hour (N59,737.21/hour)

6. Retail Trade

Average weekly total hours paid for: 25.6 hours

Average hourly total cash earnings: A$34.30/hour (N45,432.07/hour)

7. Accommodation and Food Services

Average weekly total hours paid for: 22.9 hours

Average hourly total cash earnings: A$32.10/hour (N42,518.06/hour)

8. Transport, Postal and Warehousing

Average weekly total hours paid for: 37.6 hours

Average hourly total cash earnings: A$48.00/hour (N63,578.40/hour)

9. Information Media and Telecommunications

Average weekly total hours paid for: 34.4 hours

Average hourly total cash earnings: A$59.80/hour (N79,208.09/hour)

10. Finance and Insurance Services

Average weekly total hours paid for: 35.6 hours

Average hourly total cash earnings: A$56.10/hour (N74,297.36/hour)

11. Rental, Hiring and Real Estate Services

Average weekly total hours paid for: 33.9 hours

Average hourly total cash earnings: A$43.00/hour (N56,955.65/hour)

12. Professional, Scientific and Technical Services

Average weekly total hours paid for: 33.9 hours

Average hourly total cash earnings: A$54.50/hour (N72,177.98/hour)

13. Administrative and Support Services

Average weekly total hours paid for: 29.6 hours

Average hourly total cash earnings: A$41.50/hour (N54,968.83/hour)

14. Public Administration and Safety

Average weekly total hours paid for: 34.4 hours

Average hourly total cash earnings: A$55.20/hour (N73,105.16/hour)

15. Education and Training

Average weekly total hours paid for: 27.4 hours

Average hourly total cash earnings: A$55.30/hour (N73,237.62/hour)

16. Health Care and Social Assistance

Average weekly total hours paid for: 27.7 hours

Average hourly total cash earnings: A$52.80/hour (N69,926.24/hour)

17. Arts and Recreation Services

Average weekly total hours paid for: 21.1 hours

Average hourly total cash earnings: A$39.80/hour (N52,717.09/hour)

The data covers non-managerial employees only and reflects total cash earnings, which include overtime and other pay components beyond base wages.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Australia announced the salary foreigners must earn to apply for the Core Skills visa in 2026 and 2027.

Australia publishes earnings of Engineering professions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia announced weekly earnings across more than 10 engineering roles, with engineering managers earning the most and engineering production workers the least.

The figures show how wide the pay gap can be within the same sector, while Australia’s national minimum wage also exempts three categories of workers.

Source: Legit.ng