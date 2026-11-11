Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined 3 primary routes foreigners can take to become Australian citizens

Citizenship by conferral covers permanent residents across two age categories, as well as refugees and humanitarian migrants

A third route exists for people born overseas to a parent who is or was an Australian citizen at the time of their birth

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined three main routes through which foreigners can become Australian citizens.

According to the department, conferral and descent are the most common ways people apply.

Australia clarifies three pathways for foreigners seeking citizenship. Photo credit: The Australian.

Source: UGC

Route 1: Citizenship by Conferral for Those Aged 18 to 59

The first route covers permanent residents between the ages of 18 and 59, and also includes New Zealand citizens holding a Special Category (subclass 444) visa.

Beyond that group, children aged 15 years or younger who are applying alongside a responsible parent are also covered under this route.

Commonwealth Child Migration Scheme migrants, as well as refugees or humanitarian migrants, fall within this same category.

Route 2: Citizenship by Conferral for Those Aged 60 and Over

The second route follows a similar structure but applies specifically to permanent residents aged 60 years or over, including New Zealand citizens on a Special Category (subclass 444) visa.

Commonwealth Child Migration Scheme migrants and refugees or humanitarian migrants are also eligible under this pathway.

Route 3: Citizenship by Descent

The third main route is citizenship by descent. This applies to people who were born overseas to a parent who is or was an Australian citizen at the time of their birth.

Parents who wish to register a child born overseas are also covered under this pathway.

Australia: Other Pathways Also Available

Beyond the three main routes, the Department of Home Affairs lists several additional pathways.

These include options for a child aged 15 or younger applying independently, persons aged 16 or 17 applying on their own, children born to a former Australian citizen, and children adopted through international arrangements.

There are also pathways for people born in Papua before independence in 1975, those with an incapacity or impairment, former Australian citizens wishing to resume citizenship, and individuals born in Australia who are stateless.

The department notes that applicants must meet specific criteria before applying for any of these pathways.

Australia lists occupations still lacking workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Jobs and Skills Australia identified 127 occupations that remained in persistent shortage from 2021 to 2026 across the country.

Technicians and Trades Workers and Professionals made up 90% of the persistently short-staffed roles, spread across several key industries.

Source: Legit.ng