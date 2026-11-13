Taiwan requires all naturalisation applicants to prove a basic level of Chinese language ability through a test or formal study hours

The pass mark for Taiwan's citizenship language test varies depending on age, residency history, and family ties to the country

Applicants who prefer not to sit a test can attend a government-recognised school, with the required hours depending on their circumstances

Taiwan requires foreigners applying for citizenship to demonstrate a basic ability in the Chinese language, with two separate pathways available to meet this condition.

A formal language test or a school attendance programme.

The requirements for Taiwan citizenship test explained. Photo credit: AFP/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Taiwan's citizenship language test

The test may be taken in written multiple-choice format in Mandarin, or orally in Mandarin, Taiwanese, Hakka, or an indigenous language. Both formats consist of 20 questions drawn at random from a pool of roughly 200, which is published on the Department of Household Registration website.

The minimum passing score depends on the applicant's background. A standard applicant must score at least 70%. The threshold drops to 60% for those whose spouse is Taiwanese, who have lived in Taiwan for more than 10 years, or who were born in the country and have at least one Taiwanese parent. Applicants aged 65 and above need only score 50%.

Alternative: School attendance hours

Those who prefer not to sit the test can instead complete a set number of study hours at a government-recognised school and submit a certificate confirming attendance.

Standard applicants must complete 200 hours. The requirement falls to 100 hours for those who have a Taiwanese parent, were adopted by a Taiwanese citizen, were born in Taiwan, serve as the guardian of a Taiwanese national, or have spent more than 10 years in the country.

A further reduced requirement of 72 hours applies to anyone who married a Taiwanese national, including those who are divorced due to domestic violence or whose Taiwanese spouse has died and who maintain family ties. Parents of Taiwanese children and applicants aged 65 or older also qualify for the 72-hour route.

Minimum proof of funds requirements in Taiwan

Legit.ng earlier reported that Taiwan has set out clear financial requirements that most people applying for citizenship must satisfy, with the rules varying depending on the applicant's existing status and family ties.

Source: Legit.ng