Qatar's government health sector is one of the largest employers of international nurses in the Gulf, and salaries vary significantly by role

Registered nurses in Qatar can earn between QAR 6,000 and QAR 10,000 monthly, while specialised nurses in units like ICU and ER earn considerably more

Charge nurses and head nurses sit at the top of the pay range, with monthly earnings that can reach QAR 17,000 tax-free

Qatar ranks among the highest-paying countries in the Gulf for nursing professionals, with monthly salaries that are entirely tax-free and vary based on specialisation, experience, and seniority.

The figures below reflect approximate 2026 monthly pay ranges for nurses with three to five years of experience, drawn from published pay scales and recruiter data.

Qatar’s public health sector offers tax-free monthly salaries for international nurses, with registered nurses. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Nurse salaries in Qatar by role

Registered nurses working in general wards earn between QAR 6,000 and QAR 10,000 per month, which is roughly USD 1,650 to USD 2,750 or about PHP 94,000 to PHP 156,500.

Nurses working in high-acuity units such as the ICU, emergency room, operating room, NICU, or dialysis earn more.

Specialised nurses in these roles take home between QAR 8,000 and QAR 13,500 per month, equivalent to roughly USD 2,200 to USD 3,710.

Charge nurses and head nurses sit at the top of the scale, earning between QAR 11,000 and QAR 17,000 each month. That translates to roughly USD 3,020 to USD 4,670, or INR 266,000 to INR 411,000.

Midwives earn between QAR 5,500 and QAR 9,500 per month, which works out to around USD 1,510 to USD 2,610. Assistant nurses and nurse technicians, who sit at the entry level of the profession, earn between QAR 4,000 and QAR 7,000 monthly, or roughly USD 1,100 to USD 1,920.

How to read Qatar nurse pay offers

All figures are monthly and tax-free, which is a key advantage for nurses relocating from countries where income tax reduces take-home pay significantly. The home-currency conversions in this guide use fixed reference rates: USD 1 equals QAR 3.64, INR 88, and PHP 57.

These ranges are estimates and individual offers will differ based on the employer, the nurse's qualifications, years of experience, and the specific facility. Nurses receiving job offers from Qatari employers should always use the figures stated in their offer letter as the definitive reference, rather than general range estimates.

Qatar's public health sector remains one of the largest single employers of international nurses anywhere in the Gulf region, drawing professionals primarily from the Philippines, India, and several African countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana.

Qatar’s minimum wage and average salaries

Legit.ng earlier reported that Qatar is home to a diverse expat community, with foreign workers making up over 90% of the labour force. From teaching and IT to construction and hospitality, salaries vary widely depending on the sector, job role, and level of experience.

Source: Legit.ng