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Kuwait Announces 5 Key Requirements for Acquiring Citizenship with Age Limit Mentioned
World

Kuwait Announces 5 Key Requirements for Acquiring Citizenship with Age Limit Mentioned

by  Basit Jamiu
2 min read
  • Kuwait sets strict conditions for citizenship, covering residency, age, character, and finances
  • Applicants must demonstrate social integration, including knowledge of Arabic and local culture
  • Kuwait's naturalization rules also address how applicants must handle their existing nationality

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Kuwait does not grant citizenship automatically to any individual.

Anyone seeking Kuwaiti nationality must satisfy a defined set of conditions under Kuwaiti law before a naturalization application can be considered.

Prospective candidates for Kuwaiti nationality must reach the age of legal majority (21), maintain continuous residence in Kuwait, and hold a clean record of good character.
Kuwait grants Kuwaiti citizenship only to applicants who satisfy strict legal requirements. Photo credit: GettyImages
Source: Twitter

Who can apply for Kuwaiti citizenship

One of the central conditions is continuous residence in Kuwait for a set period before the application is submitted. The exact duration differs across categories of applicants and is determined by executive regulations.

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Applicants must also have attained the age of legal majority, generally put at 21 years. Beyond age, they must demonstrate full legal capacity and a record of good character. Any conviction involving dishonour or breach of trust disqualifies a candidate from consideration.

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Financial stability is another requirement. An applicant must show that they have a reliable income or sufficient economic resources to support themselves and their family while living in Kuwait.

What else Kuwait expects from applicants

Kuwait's naturalization conditions also touch on a person's existing nationality. In many cases, applicants are expected to renounce their previous nationality or confirm that holding it does not conflict with the laws of other countries involved.

Social integration is equally weighed in the process. Applicants may be required to show a reasonable level of familiarity with Kuwaiti society, which includes a working knowledge of the Arabic language and an understanding of local culture and customs.

Taken together, these requirements reflect Kuwait's approach to naturalization as a process rooted in preserving national identity and maintaining social stability rather than one based on residency alone.

Kuwait publishes end-of-service benefits for workers when employment

Legit.ng earlier reported that workers in Kuwait whose employment comes to an end are legally entitled to an end-of-service benefit from their employer.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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