Kuwait sets strict conditions for citizenship, covering residency, age, character, and finances

Applicants must demonstrate social integration, including knowledge of Arabic and local culture

Kuwait's naturalization rules also address how applicants must handle their existing nationality

Kuwait does not grant citizenship automatically to any individual.

Anyone seeking Kuwaiti nationality must satisfy a defined set of conditions under Kuwaiti law before a naturalization application can be considered.

Kuwait grants Kuwaiti citizenship only to applicants who satisfy strict legal requirements. Photo credit: GettyImages

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Who can apply for Kuwaiti citizenship

One of the central conditions is continuous residence in Kuwait for a set period before the application is submitted. The exact duration differs across categories of applicants and is determined by executive regulations.

Applicants must also have attained the age of legal majority, generally put at 21 years. Beyond age, they must demonstrate full legal capacity and a record of good character. Any conviction involving dishonour or breach of trust disqualifies a candidate from consideration.

Financial stability is another requirement. An applicant must show that they have a reliable income or sufficient economic resources to support themselves and their family while living in Kuwait.

What else Kuwait expects from applicants

Kuwait's naturalization conditions also touch on a person's existing nationality. In many cases, applicants are expected to renounce their previous nationality or confirm that holding it does not conflict with the laws of other countries involved.

Social integration is equally weighed in the process. Applicants may be required to show a reasonable level of familiarity with Kuwaiti society, which includes a working knowledge of the Arabic language and an understanding of local culture and customs.

Taken together, these requirements reflect Kuwait's approach to naturalization as a process rooted in preserving national identity and maintaining social stability rather than one based on residency alone.

Kuwait publishes end-of-service benefits for workers when employment

Legit.ng earlier reported that workers in Kuwait whose employment comes to an end are legally entitled to an end-of-service benefit from their employer.

Source: Legit.ng