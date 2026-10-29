Qatar law requires all employers to cover workers' accommodation and food costs, either through cash allowances or direct provision

The law sets specific minimum monthly figures for both accommodation and food allowances paid in cash to employees

Employers have two options for meeting their obligations under Qatar's worker welfare rules

Employers in Qatar are required to support workers with accommodation and food benefits in line with local legal requirements.

These provisions are designed to help ensure employees receive essential support for their living needs.

Qatar accommodation allowance rules require employers to provide at least QAR 500 per month for housing or offer suitable accommodation directly. Photo credit: Eval/Getty

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Qatar accommodation and food allowance requirements

Under the law in Qatar, an employer must provide:

QAR 500 per month for accommodation, or provide accommodation in kind.

QAR 300 per month for food, or provide food in kind.

This means employers can either make the required cash payments to employees or directly provide accommodation and food that meet the legal requirement.

Qatar employer obligations for accommodation and food

The legal framework requires employers to ensure that workers receive support for both housing and meals. Employers have two options:

Provide the specified monthly allowances of QAR 500 for accommodation and QAR 300 for food. Offer accommodation and food directly instead of providing the cash allowances.

Qatar accommodation and food benefits for workers

The accommodation and food allowance provisions help guarantee that employees have access to essential living support while working in Qatar.

Whether through cash payments or benefits provided in kind, employers must meet these requirements in accordance with the law.

Qatar outlines 2 salary thresholds for foreigners

Legit.ng earlier reported that Qatar has published the full list of conditions expatriates must meet before sponsoring their families to live with them in the country, with two distinct salary benchmarks for private-sector workers.

Source: Legit.ng