Qatar Sets Minimum Monthly Allowances Employers Must Pay Workers for Food and Accommodation
- Qatar law requires all employers to cover workers' accommodation and food costs, either through cash allowances or direct provision
- The law sets specific minimum monthly figures for both accommodation and food allowances paid in cash to employees
- Employers have two options for meeting their obligations under Qatar's worker welfare rules
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Employers in Qatar are required to support workers with accommodation and food benefits in line with local legal requirements.
These provisions are designed to help ensure employees receive essential support for their living needs.
Qatar accommodation and food allowance requirements
Under the law in Qatar, an employer must provide:
- QAR 500 per month for accommodation, or provide accommodation in kind.
- QAR 300 per month for food, or provide food in kind.
This means employers can either make the required cash payments to employees or directly provide accommodation and food that meet the legal requirement.
Qatar employer obligations for accommodation and food
The legal framework requires employers to ensure that workers receive support for both housing and meals. Employers have two options:
- Provide the specified monthly allowances of QAR 500 for accommodation and QAR 300 for food.
- Offer accommodation and food directly instead of providing the cash allowances.
Qatar accommodation and food benefits for workers
The accommodation and food allowance provisions help guarantee that employees have access to essential living support while working in Qatar.
Whether through cash payments or benefits provided in kind, employers must meet these requirements in accordance with the law.
Qatar outlines 2 salary thresholds for foreigners
Legit.ng earlier reported that Qatar has published the full list of conditions expatriates must meet before sponsoring their families to live with them in the country, with two distinct salary benchmarks for private-sector workers.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.