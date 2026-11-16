Taiwan's eVisa is valid for three months from the date it is issued, with a single-entry restriction

Travellers entering Taiwan on an eVisa are allowed a maximum stay of 30 days in the country

Taiwan does not allow eVisa holders to extend their stay or switch to a different visa category

Taiwan's eVisa comes with specific conditions that travellers must understand before planning their trip, particularly around how long the visa remains usable and how long they can stay once they arrive.

The eVisa is valid for three months from the date it is issued.

Taiwan’s eVisa remains valid for three months from the date of issue and carries a strict single-entry restriction for incoming travellers. Photo credit: Cheng Chia Huang/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Taiwan eVisa validity and entry rules

During that window, the holder must enter Taiwan, as the visa does not carry over beyond that period.

It is a single-entry visa, meaning travellers who leave Taiwan after arriving cannot use the same visa to re-enter the country.

Maximum stay and restrictions

Once inside Taiwan, visitors are permitted to stay for a maximum of 30 days. This limit is firm and applies regardless of the purpose of the visit.

Travellers cannot apply to extend their stay beyond the 30-day cap, and the eVisa cannot be converted into any other type of visa while the holder is in the country.

Anyone planning a longer visit or one that may require a different immigration status should look into the appropriate visa category before travelling, as there is no provision to change status after arrival on an eVisa.

Requirements for citizenship language test

Legit.ng earlier reported that Taiwan requires foreigners applying for citizenship to demonstrate a basic ability in the Chinese language, with two separate pathways available to meet this condition.

Source: Legit.ng