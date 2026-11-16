Taiwan Publishes eVisa Validity, Duration of Stay and Key Rules for Visitors
- Taiwan's eVisa is valid for three months from the date it is issued, with a single-entry restriction
- Travellers entering Taiwan on an eVisa are allowed a maximum stay of 30 days in the country
- Taiwan does not allow eVisa holders to extend their stay or switch to a different visa category
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Taiwan's eVisa comes with specific conditions that travellers must understand before planning their trip, particularly around how long the visa remains usable and how long they can stay once they arrive.
The eVisa is valid for three months from the date it is issued.
Taiwan eVisa validity and entry rules
During that window, the holder must enter Taiwan, as the visa does not carry over beyond that period.
It is a single-entry visa, meaning travellers who leave Taiwan after arriving cannot use the same visa to re-enter the country.
Maximum stay and restrictions
Once inside Taiwan, visitors are permitted to stay for a maximum of 30 days. This limit is firm and applies regardless of the purpose of the visit.
Travellers cannot apply to extend their stay beyond the 30-day cap, and the eVisa cannot be converted into any other type of visa while the holder is in the country.
Anyone planning a longer visit or one that may require a different immigration status should look into the appropriate visa category before travelling, as there is no provision to change status after arrival on an eVisa.
Requirements for citizenship language test
Legit.ng earlier reported that Taiwan requires foreigners applying for citizenship to demonstrate a basic ability in the Chinese language, with two separate pathways available to meet this condition.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.