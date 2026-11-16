Germany's citizenship law generally requires foreigners to support themselves financially without relying on government welfare

The German government has carved out exceptions for specific groups, including former guest workers and people with disabilities

Citizenship authorities will review each case individually to decide whether an applicant's situation qualifies for an exemption

Germany has identified seven categories of foreigners who may not need to meet the standard income requirement when applying for German citizenship.

Under German law, applicants for citizenship must generally prove they can provide for themselves and any dependants without drawing on state welfare. This covers basic living costs such as food, housing and clothing. The government has, however, recognised that certain groups may be unable to meet this condition for reasons beyond their control, and has made room for exceptions in those cases.

Germany outlines 7 exceptions to income requirements for foreigners seeking citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/RALF HIRSCHBERGER/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Germany: Categories that qualify for income exemption

The German government has listed the following groups as potentially eligible for relief from the income requirement:

1. Former guest workers and contract workers who rely on government support through no fault of their own.

2. Spouses of former guest workers and contract workers who later joined them in Germany and cannot support themselves financially through no fault of their own.

3. Foreigners who worked full-time for at least 20 months within the two years immediately before submitting their citizenship application.

4. Spouses or registered partners living with a minor child, where one partner holds full-time employment.

5. Single parents who are unable to work full-time because they care for young children or children with special needs.

6. Foreigners who receive low pensions and need additional state support despite having spent many years in paid work.

7. Applicants whose illness or disability prevents them from fully maintaining themselves financially.

Applications are assessed on a case-by-case basis

Falling into one of these categories does not automatically secure an exemption. Citizenship authorities will examine each application individually and weigh the specific circumstances of the applicant before deciding whether a departure from the standard income rule is justified. Applicants seeking to rely on any of these exceptions should therefore be prepared to provide documentation that clearly explains and supports their situation.

Germany sets travel limit for citizenship applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany had outlined the travel limits for foreigners seeking citizenship. Under Section 12b of the country's Nationality Act, applicants can stay outside Germany for up to six months without interrupting their ordinary residence.

However, longer absences may affect their citizenship eligibility, although certain exceptions allow some previous years of residence to count.

Source: Legit.ng