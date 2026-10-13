Full List of Top 10 Hospitals in the World and the Countries They are Located in 2026
- Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, topped the 2026 global ranking of the world's best hospitals
- The list features institutions from 7 countries, including the United States, Canada, Sweden, and Singapore
- Four American hospitals made the top 10, while only one African institution was absent from the rankings
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, has been ranked the best hospital in the world in 2026, leading a list of ten institutions spread across seven countries.
The United States dominates the ranking with four entries, while Canada, Sweden, Israel, Germany, Switzerland, and Singapore each contributed one institution to the global top ten.
Top 10 hospitals in the world
Here is the full list of the ten best hospitals in the world for 2026:
1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, United States
2. Toronto General Hospital (University Health Network), Toronto, Canada
3. Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio, United States
4. Karolinska Universitetssjukhuset, Stockholm, Sweden
5. Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, United States
6. The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland, United States
7. Sheba Medical Center, Ramat Gan, Israel
8. Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Berlin, Germany
9. Universitätsspital Zürich, Zurich, Switzerland
10. Singapore General Hospital (SGH), Singapore
What the list reveals
Beyond Mayo Clinic at the top, Cleveland Clinic in Ohio secured third place, while Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston came fifth and The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore placed sixth, rounding out the American contingent on the list.
Canada's Toronto General Hospital, which operates under the University Health Network, claimed second position, making it the highest-ranked non-American institution on the list.
Sweden's Karolinska Universitetssjukhuset in Stockholm placed fourth, ahead of Israel's Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, which came seventh. Germany's Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin followed in eighth, with Switzerland's Universitätsspital Zürich in ninth. Singapore General Hospital rounded off the list at tenth, representing the only Asian entry in the top ten.
No African hospital featured in the 2026 global top ten ranking.
10 most powerful military alliances in the world
Legit.ng earlier reported that the age of strict non-alignment is fading as wars, rivalries and shifting power balances push nations to seek firmer military partnerships. The 2026 US-Israel war with Iran exposed a harsh truth: diplomatic ties alone do not guarantee military support. Iran’s relations with China and Russia lack NATO-style obligations, underscoring the growing importance of formal defence treaties.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.