The Coalition for Good Governance described the NNPCL petrol discount as a timely relief measure for Nigerians struggling with high transport costs

The N66-per-litre discount, which started on October 1 to mark Nigeria's 66th Independence Anniversary, has been extended until October 31

CGG called on other fuel industry players to follow NNPCL's example and reduce their margins in the interest of the public

Abuja, FCT - The Coalition for Good Governance (CGG) has praised the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) for its ongoing N66-per-litre petrol discount, saying the offer is providing real financial relief to Nigerians at a time of significant economic pressure.

In a statement signed by Comrade Danjuma Bello on Monday, October 12, the group described the price reduction at NNPCL retail stations across the country as a show of corporate responsibility, coming at a period when rising global crude oil prices have driven up domestic fuel costs.

An attendant pumps fuel into a car tank at Bovas filling station in Lagos, Nigeria, 08 February 2022. Photo credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The discount began on October 1, 2026, to coincide with Nigeria's 66th Independence Day, and has since been extended to run through October 31. Motorists who pay through the NNPC Fuel App at participating stations are already recording savings on every litre of Premium Motor Spirit purchased.

CGG Praises NNPCL's Decision to Absorb the Cost

The coalition noted that NNPCL chose to fund the discount from its own retail margin rather than drawing on public resources, a point Bello's group emphasised as key to preserving market-based pricing.

"The NNPCL's decision to forgo part of its retail margin and pass the benefit directly to consumers is quite helpful and beneficial to citizens across the country," the statement said.

"At a time when many households are struggling with the cost of commuting and business operations, this temporary relief measure offers a practical cushion that ordinary Nigerians can feel immediately."

The CGG also backed the decision to limit the discount to NNPCL-owned stations and require payment through the company's mobile app, arguing that these conditions help prevent abuse and ensure the benefit goes to genuine customers.

"This is not a return of subsidy; it is a responsible corporate response that puts the welfare of citizens first," the statement added.

CGG Calls on Other Industry Players to Follow Suit

The coalition linked the timing of the initiative to elevated international crude prices driven by geopolitical tensions, saying NNPCL's willingness to absorb the reduction makes the gesture particularly significant.

CGG urged other fuel retailers to adopt a similar approach, arguing that when companies voluntarily cut their margins for the public good, the ripple effect includes lower transport fares and a reduced overall cost of living.

The group also called on the Federal Government and NNPCL to keep tracking the impact of the discount and look for additional ways to support citizens until global oil prices ease.

Motorists yet to take advantage of the offer were encouraged to download the NNPC Fuel App and use it to pay at authorised NNPCL stations before the promotion ends on October 31.

Petrol Discount: Nigerians Rush to Buy Petrol

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians had begun buying petrol at lower prices at Nigerian NNPCL filling stations following the federal government's introduction of a 30-day fuel price relief measure at the state oil company's retail outlets nationwide.

In Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, motorists welcomed the development, with slight queues observed at some NNPC stations. Commercial tricycle operators in the city said cheaper fuel could help reduce transport costs and the prices of food and other essential goods.

Source: Legit.ng