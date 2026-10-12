• Legit.ng has won Excellence in Digital Journalism & News Reporting, Nigeria, at the Global Brands Awards 2026

• The winners were announced on 2 October 2026, at the programme's 14th ceremony at Address Sky View in Dubai

• Legit.ng is the only Nigerian digital news publisher on this year's Media, PR and Publications winners' list

Legit.ng has won the title for Excellence in Digital Journalism & News Reporting in Nigeria at the Global Brands Awards 2026, announced on 2 October 2026 by the London-based publication Global Brands Magazine .

Legit.ng Wins Excellence in Digital Journalism at the Global Brands Awards 2026

Source: Original

That announcement places Legit.ng on the programme's Media, PR and Publications winners' list, which this year carries 24 organisations drawn from markets across four continents. Legit.ng is the only Nigerian brand in that category and the only news publisher on the list, which otherwise includes agencies working in public relations, communications, advertising, and media.

The Newsroom Reads the Title as a Verdict on Daily Practice

Inside the newsroom, the title has been received less as a trophy than as a reading of how the desks work every day.

“This belongs to reporters who verify before they publish, and who keep doing it on the days nobody is watching,” said Rahaman Abiola, Editor-in-Chief of Legit.ng. “Being the only Nigerian newsroom on that list tells us the standard we hold in Lagos reads the same way in Dubai.”

The Award Was Conferred in Dubai

Global Brands Magazine held its 14th awards ceremony at Address Sky View, Dubai, bringing together recipients from banking, energy, aviation, technology, and property.

Guests at the presentations included Yaqoob Al Ali, Executive Director and Private Advisor at the Office of His Highness Sheikh Juma Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, and Dr Sunil Ambalavelil, Global Executive Chairman of Kaden Boriss.

Jay Reddy, Chief Executive Officer of Global Brands Magazine, closed the presentations by addressing the recipients in the room. “I congratulate all our 2026 winners,” he said, thanking the guests, speakers and partners who took part in the Dubai ceremony.

Winners Are Judged on Performance and Consistency

Global Brands Magazine says its research weighs performance, innovation, customer experience and consistency inside each company's own market, rather than size alone. The 2026 cycle followed an evaluation of 18,000 companies, according to the programme's account of this year's selection.

That market-by-market reading is what put a Nigerian newsroom beside global agency names in the same category.

The Title Adds to a Run of International Recognition

Legit.ng's Hausa desk won Best Use of AI in the Newsroom at WAN-IFRA's Digital Media Awards Africa in 2025, an award built on the desk's work in giving Hausa speakers news in their own language.

Four years before that, the platform was named Best News Website at the 2021 Africa Digital Media Awards, also run by the World Association of News Publishers.

Legit.ng began publishing in 2012 and today runs desks covering politics, business, current affairs, entertainment, sports and human interest, with Hausa-language reporting alongside its English output.

Source: Legit.ng