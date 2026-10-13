Kenya groups Citizenship by Registration into two distinct categories with different qualifying conditions for applicants

Widows, widowers, stateless persons, and lawful residents fall under the eligibility category, which carries separate requirements

Kenyan law also recognises Citizenship by Presumption for children found in the country whose parents and nationality are unknown

Kenya's citizenship framework allows people to become citizens through registration.

The law draws a clear line between those who are entitled to this status and those who must meet additional conditions to be considered eligible.

Kenya citizenship by registration grants entitlement to specific categories, including spouses, adopted children, and former citizens. Photo credit: Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Two categories of citizenship by registration

The first category covers people who are entitled to citizenship by registration. This group includes individuals reclaiming a citizenship they previously held, foreign nationals who have married Kenyan citizens, children of persons who became citizens through registration, and children formally adopted by Kenyan citizens.

The second category covers those who are eligible but not automatically entitled. To qualify under this group, a person must fall into one of the following classifications: widows or widowers of Kenyan citizens, lawful residents, stateless persons, migrants, descendants of stateless persons, and descendants of migrants.

Being eligible does not guarantee registration; applicants in this group are expected to meet the conditions set out under Kenyan law before their applications can be approved.

Citizenship by presumption for foundlings

Beyond registration, Kenyan law also provides for citizenship through presumption, a provision designed to protect young children who are discovered in the country without any known identity or family ties.

Article 14(4) of the Constitution of Kenya and Section 9(1) of the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act together define the scope of this protection. Under these provisions, a child found in Kenya who is, or appears to be, below eight years of age, and whose nationality and parents are not known, is presumed to be a citizen by birth.

This presumption ensures that foundlings are not left stateless simply because their origins cannot be verified, giving them access to the rights and protections that come with Kenyan citizenship from the moment they are found.

Countries whose citizens can visit Kenya without a visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that in an effort to promote regional integration, trade, and tourism across the continent, Kenya has maintained strong visa-waiver agreements with several global partners. According to official immigration guidelines from the Kenyan government, a total of 46 countries and territories are exempt from visa requirements under the "Category 1" classification.

Source: Legit.ng