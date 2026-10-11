Nigeria's 1994 AFCON-winning squad included Rashidi Yekini, Jay-Jay Okocha, Finidi George and Daniel Amokachi, among other celebrated stars

Several members of the squad went on to coaching and administrative roles, while Sunday Oliseh received a major football governance appointment in 2025

Not all the heroes of Tunisia survived to see their legacy celebrated — some of the most iconic names from that era have since passed away

Nigeria's second Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title came in 1994, when the Super Eagles defeated Zambia 2-1 in the final held in Tunisia.

It was the second time in the history of the country the Super Eagles had emerged champions of Africa.

Nigeria were crowned champions of Africa for the second time in 1994 with Okocha, Oliseh, Yekini starring in the team. Photo by Timothy A. Clary

Source: Getty Images

According to ADM Football, Emmanuel Amunike scored both goals on the night, guiding the team past an early deficit under the supervision of Dutch coach Clemens Westerhof.

More than three decades on, the fates of those players have taken very different turns, from coaching benches and television studios to, in some cases, untimely deaths.

1994 AFCON stars who stayed in the game

Jay-Jay Okocha, widely regarded as one of Nigeria's greatest footballers, built an extraordinary club career across Europe, turning out for Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahçe, Paris Saint-Germain and Bolton Wanderers before retiring.

He has since carved out a profile in punditry, ambassadorial work and business.

Sunday Oliseh played at the highest level in Europe with Ajax, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus.

He went on to coach the Super Eagles between 2015 and 2016, and in 2025 was appointed to the International Football Association Board (IFAB), the body responsible for the Laws of the Game.

Finidi George, who starred for Ajax and Real Betis during his playing days, moved into management after retiring.

He briefly took charge of Nigeria's senior men's team in 2024 and is currently listed as head coach of Rivers United.

Augustine Eguavoen, a dependable defender in that 1994 squad, remained active in Nigerian football for years and was appointed interim coach of the Super Falcons by the Nigeria Football Federation in September 2026, ahead of their 2028 Olympic qualifying campaign.

Victor Ikpeba, who also claimed Olympic gold with Nigeria in 1996, works as a football pundit.

Samson Siasia managed several national teams, while Emmanuel Amunike and Daniel Amokachi both pursued coaching careers after hanging up their boots.

Honouring those who have passed

Several key figures from that 1994 AFCON-winning squad are no longer alive.

Rashidi Yekini, Nigeria's all-time record international goalscorer with 37 goals, died in 2012.

His thunderous celebration after scoring Nigeria's first-ever FIFA World Cup goal that same year he helped win AFCON remains one of the most enduring images in Nigerian football history.

Goalkeeper Peter Rufai, known fondly as "Dodo Mayana", passed away in July 2025 at the age of 61.

He represented Nigeria at both the 1994 and 1998 World Cups and, after retiring, founded a football academy focused on developing young goalkeepers.

The Nigeria Football Federation issued a tribute following his death.

Former captain Stephen Keshi, who led the team with authority throughout that era, died in 2016.

Thompson Oliha and Uche Okafor also passed away in subsequent years.

Together, these men formed a generation that reshaped Nigeria's place in African and world football.

Rashidi Yekini's grave sparks outrage

Legit.ng previously reported about the condition of Rashidi Yekini’s grave after a video showed overgrown grass and cracked tiles at the football legend’s resting place.

The footage has sparked an emotional debate over who should care for the site, while Yekini’s record as Nigeria’s all-time leading goalscorer remains part of his lasting legacy.

Source: Legit.ng