Taiwan launched its Employment Gold Card in 2018, combining four key documents into a single card for foreign professionals seeking to live and work in the country

The card costs between USD 100 and USD 310 and does not require applicants to have a job offer in Taiwan before applying

Gold Card holders who work in Taiwan for the first time can access a 50% tax exemption on annual salary income above NT$3 million for the first five years

Taiwan's Employment Gold Card, first introduced in 2018, continues to attract skilled foreign professionals with a package that bundles four essential documents into a single card covering a resident visa, work permit, Alien Resident Certificate, and re-entry permit.

The card is valid for one to three years and allows holders to enter and exit Taiwan as many times as they wish during that period. Unlike many work authorisation programmes around the world, it does not require applicants to secure a job offer before applying.

Taiwan announces Gold Card for foreign workers to get residency and work permit. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The entire process can be completed online, with a straightforward application taking around 30 days. Applications requiring additional supporting documents may take between 50 and 60 days.

What Taiwan Gold Card covers

Each of the card's four components serves a distinct purpose.

1. The work permit allows holders to seek employment freely, switch jobs without restriction, and take on part-time work legally.

2. The resident visa permits stays longer than 180 days.

3. The Alien Resident Certificate functions as a physical proof of legal residency.

4. The re-entry permit, notably, remained valid even during COVID-19.

Eligibility is assessed based on professional skills and experience rather than a confirmed employment arrangement. The cost of the card ranges from USD 100 to USD 310, depending on nationality and the length of validity chosen.

Key benefits for Gold Card holders

Beyond the convenience of consolidated documentation, the Gold Card comes with a notable set of financial and family benefits.

First-time workers in Taiwan who qualify can apply for a 50% tax exemption on annual salary income exceeding NT$3 million, applicable for up to five years. Cardholders can also sponsor dependent residency for their spouse and children. In addition, the parents, grandparents, and maternal grandparents of both the cardholder and spouse may apply for extended visitor visas of up to one year per entry.

Gold Card holders and their dependents are eligible to join Taiwan's National Health Insurance system immediately upon employment, without the standard six-month waiting period that typically applies to new residents.

On the path to permanent settlement, holders can apply for permanent residency after three years of residence, with the exception of Hong Kong and Macao residents. Graduates of Taiwanese universities can reduce that requirement: a doctoral degree offsets two years, while a master's degree offsets one year.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng