Kano-based tailor has completed a 120-hour non-stop sewing marathon after spending five days working towards a Guinness World Record attempt

A viral video captured the tailor celebrating and offering Islamic prayers after finishing the challenge, as the venue erupted in jubilation

Hassan dedicated his sewing marathon to helping underprivileged children by making school uniforms

A Kano-based tailor, Abdulkadir Hassan, has celebrated the completion of an extraordinary five-day sewing challenge, with a video capturing his emotional moment of gratitude drawing attention to his achievement.

Hassan completed a 120-hour non-stop sewing marathon in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest sewing marathon.

Kano-based tailor Abdulkadir Hassan has completes a 120-hour non-stop sewing marathon. Photos: @seyivodi/IG.

Source: Instagram

After pushing through the demanding challenge, the emotional tailor was captured celebrating and offering Islamic prayers in a video circulating online.

The atmosphere at the venue reportedly turned festive, with jubilation accompanying the end of his marathon.

During the marathon, Hassan sewed school uniforms for underprivileged children, using his tailoring skills to support education and give back to his community.

The initiative added a charitable dimension to his attempt, turning the sewing challenge into an opportunity to help children who may struggle to afford school clothing.

Watch the X video of Abdulkadir Hassan celebrating after completing the marathon here:

Reactions trail Hassan's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@tolu_ni_tailor stated:

"Only tailors would relate to what this endurance entails "

zee_touch_makeover noted:

"Congratulations brother, more grace ‘ am happy for you, god when was my own grace will locate me too , me right now this is you br"

@grsignature commented:

"Congratulations and thank you for making us proud in the fashion industry. I’m happy to be a fashion designer."

A viral video captures the tailor celebrating and offering Islamic prayers after finishing the challenge, as the venue erupted in jubilation. Photos: @seyivodi/IG.

Source: Instagram

Tacha's GWR win recognised mid-flight

Legit.ng previously reported that Tacha was specially recognised mid-flight.

A viral video showed the moment a pilot announced the reality star's presence on board while acknowledging her Guinness World Record attempt.

"When e reach your turn wait make them clap for you , no clap for yourself. Congratulations my darling," a netizen said.

Source: Legit.ng