Cpl. Michael Shield of the 75th Ranger Regiment was named the US Army's 2026 Soldier of the Year at a ceremony in Washington on 12 October

Shield earned the honour after competing against soldiers from 11 major Army commands through a gruelling series of events held at Fort Benning, Georgia

The Soldier of the Year competition included an 18.6-mile night foot march, weapons qualification, fitness assessments, and obstacle courses spread over nine days

Cpl. Michael Shield of the 75th Ranger Regiment, part of the US Army Special Operations Command, was named the 2026 Soldier of the Year during a ceremony held at the Association of the US Army Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington on 12 October 2026.

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer presented the award to Shield, whose individual performance during the Army Best Squad Competition stood out across a field of soldiers drawn from 11 major Army commands.

US Army announces winner of 2026 Soldier of the Year competition. Photo credit: Al Jazeera, NurPhoto/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

How Cpl. Shield Earned the Title

The competition took place at Fort Benning, Georgia, between 11 and 19 September 2026.

Over those nine days, competing soldiers were put through a demanding series of tests designed to measure both technical skill and physical endurance.

Events included a formal board review, fitness assessments, weapons qualification and familiarisation lanes, an 18.6-mile night foot march, and obstacle courses.

Participants also completed the combat water survival assessment course at Victory Pond, experienced the "First 100 Yards" training evolution that drill sergeants use with new recruits during basic combat training, and had the opportunity to load and fire an M1A2 Abrams tank.

After the tactical phase wrapped up at Fort Benning, all competing soldiers travelled to the National Capital Region, where they paid their respects at Arlington National Cemetery and ran in the annual Army Ten-Miler race before the AUSA events got underway.

Shield Speaks on the Importance of the Competition

Shield said the competition gave soldiers from his regiment a platform to demonstrate what the 75th Ranger Regiment stands for in front of the wider force.

Shield's recognition as Soldier of the Year came as part of a broader sweep by the USASOC squad, which also claimed the 2026 Best Squad title at the same ceremony.

US soldier lists requirements for applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian soldier who has served in the US Army for nearly 10 years broke down exactly what fellow Nigerians need to do to join the military.

The soldier said he watched a video about joining the US Army 15 years ago, and it changed the course of his life.

Source: Legit.ng